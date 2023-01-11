Palms down: Spiders repel Davidson 61-57 for first road victory of season

DAVIDSON, N.C. – One of Chris Mooney's signature sideline moves is palms down. That's the message to his University of Richmond team to chill out.

Wednesday night at Davidson, Mooney went palms down on multiple occasions, to tell his team to cut down on the turnovers, to relax the Spiders when Davidson made a second-half run from 15 points behind.

In each case, the Spiders responded favorably enough to Mooney's please-calm-down signal and won 61-57 behind the 16 points of redshirt freshman point guard Jason Nelson, and 17 from senior forward Tyler Burton.

Richmond (10-7, 3-1 Atlantic 10), which has won seven of nine, registered its first road win. The Spiders were 0-4 as visitors.

They clamped down on the Wildcats during the second half, when UR's lead grew to 52-37 with 9:15 left. Davidson also missed some easy shots while scoring two field goals in the 13 minutes following halftime, and then the roles switched.

The Wildcats (9-8, 2-3) got hot and the Spiders went cold. UR's lead was 52-48 with 6:05 left, and Davidson trailed 59-57 with 25 seconds left after some UR misses from the free throw line. Burton iced it from the line. He made 9 of 12.

Nelson, who was averaging 10 points, scored 12 – all on 3-pointers – as Richmond took a 33-30 lead at halftime.

The Spiders came off Saturday’s rousing win over Duquesne. Against the Dukes, UR trailed by 22 in the first half before scoring a 75-73 victory. This was an important night for Davidson because it was the Wildcats’ only home date during a five-game stretch.

The way Richmond started the evening foreshadowed what was to come. The Spiders turned it over on two of their first four possessions. They finished the first half with nine. UR arrived at Belk Arena averaging 11.8 turnovers.

Davidson, with young interior players, began the game with full-court pressure, which seemed to surprise Richmond, and its early-game sloppiness with the ball carried over.

Nelson’s 3-point touch allowed UR (52% shooting in the first half) to get by with the uncharacteristic turnover issues and keep a lead. The former John Marshall High star hit four of the Spiders’ seven 3s from beyond the arc (13 attempts) before halftime.

None of those were converted by Jason Roche. UR’s most dangerous 3-point shooter missed the only 3 he took before the break.

Burton had scored 20 or more points in six consecutive games, the first Spider to do that since guard Kevin Anderson as a sophomore in 2009. In the first half, Burton missed four of five shots and scored 4 points.

On the other side was Davidson senior guard Foster Loyer, who was averaging 17 points before he ran into the A-10 teams from Richmond. Loyer was limited to 7 in Saturday’s 89-72 loss at VCU and against Richmond was held to 7.

When these teams last met, the A-10 championship was on the line. Richmond put together a late-game charge to win 64-62 at Capital One Arena in Washington. The Spiders and the Wildcats advanced to the NCAA tournament.

This is the only regular-season meeting of these teams this year.

Notes: Spiders reserve guard Connor Crabtree, who plays an average of four minutes, was unavailable because of a sprained ankle suffered early this week in practice … Richmond plays at St. Bonaventure Saturday at 2:30 p.m., and that game will be televised by the USA Network ... Davidson visits George Mason Saturday at noon.