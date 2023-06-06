University of Richmond alum Peter Thomas has been a Spiders’ basketball walk-on, a scholarship player, a team captain, a director of UR basketball operations, and an assistant coach.

On Tuesday, “associate head coach” was added to his list of titles.

UR announced that Thomas, 38 and the Spiders’ interim head coach while Chris Mooney was out with a heart issue late last season, is officially the program’s second-in-command.

In six games Richmond played under Thomas as interim coach, UR went 2-4. With Thomas in charge, the Spiders completed their regular season by defeating Saint Louis in their first game without Mooney since he was hired in 2005, and then losing three consecutive games.

Richmond won once in the Atlantic 10 Conference tournament, and closed with a loss to George Mason in the second round at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.

"I honestly thought (Thomas) did great. I think Pete's number one priority is and always will be to represent Richmond in a first-class way, and I think that really showed through," said Mooney, whose 2006-07 team was captained by Thomas.

"I know he's an excellent coach who was put in a unique and challenging situation, but I think his number one priority would be to be a great representative of Richmond, and I think he certainly did that, as well as coach the guys extremely well."

Given the circumstances, Thomas said, "I think (the Spiders) needed to see somebody that was going to stay calm and be poised and be positive on the bench." He was all of those, in good times and when the team struggled.

The Spiders come off a 15-18 year and they went 7-11 in A-10 competition.

Thomas, a 2007 Richmond graduate, rejoined the UR staff as an assistant coach in May 2022 following nine seasons on the staff at Campbell University, including five as Camels’ associate head coach (2017-22). He was Mooney’s director of operations 2008-13.

An aneurysm in Mooney’s ascending aorta was detected and addressed during a procedure that took place on February 28 at the University of Virginia Medical Center. Mooney returned to most of his work responsibilities in late March.

Thomas’ introduction to UR was memorable. He was on 2002 spring break during his junior year at Central High in Little Rock, Ark., making a driving tour of Mid-Atlantic-area colleges with his parents. Richmond wasn't on the list, but Thomas' father suggested the travel party take a quick look as long as they were in the area.

Thomas loved what he saw, gained admission to UR, and later asked Coach Jerry Wainwright for a chance to walk on. Wainwright did some research and invited the 6-foot-5 Thomas to join Richmond's program, basically as a practice player.

Thomas earned a scholarship, and ended up starting 70 games for UR.

