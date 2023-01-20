Rams flex late in first half, down the stretch, erode Spiders in 74-62 road win

Legs go late. That's often what happens when teams play VCU.

The Rams' defensive pressure erodes opponents. That's what happened Friday night to the University of Richmond. Spiders' shots came up short. They were slow retreating on defense and got outworked.

The Rams grew stronger. They flexed late in the first half and down the stretch, winning 74-62.

VCU (15-5, 6-1 Atlantic 10), which has won 10 of its last 11, went on a 10-3 run to close the first half and then pulled away from the Spiders (11-9, 4-3) late. The Rams' lead was five with about 10 minutes left and expanded to as many as 21 before UR's late rally.

VCU point guard Ace Baldwin scored 14 to go with 5 assists and 2 steals. Rams forward Jamir Watkins score 15 with 10 rebounds off the bench. UR, which committed 16 turnovers, was led by Tyler Burton's 14 points.

The nation gained access to the 90th meeting of these city rivals via ESPN2 as part of the Atlantic 10 Conference’s Friday Night Showcase series, and the Robins Center’s capacity of 7,201 fans was met. The Richmond student section was full 30 minutes before the game’s 7 p.m. start, and UR legend Johnny Newman was in the house, and honored during a first-half pause in play.

“To me, it’s the best rivalry in our conference and one of the best rivalries in the country,” UR coach Chris Mooney said.

VCU leads the series 58-32 and has won 24 of the past 32. These games are usually close.

The Spiders had previously played 19 times but had not faced an opponent that turned on serious pressure from the opening tip, and kept it on. The Rams forced nine first-half turnovers and led 36-26 at the break. UR knew the defensive heat was coming, but VCU still made seven first-half steals.

Richmond, which defeated VCU 75-64 in the last meeting (2022 A-10 tournament quarterfinals), was 9-1 at home and had its most involved crowd of the season. VCU had Baldwin, who often gives the Spiders heartburn.

“They run a lot of ball screens (for Baldwin) and stuff like that, so that’s a lot on (Spiders big men), kind of containing him,” Matt Grace, UR’s fifth-year starting forward, said Thursday. “Even if he’s not scoring, just making sure that he’s not able to make any easy passes and distribute the ball real easily and get everyone open looks.”

With 9 points and 3 assists before halftime, Baldwin set the tone.

Among A-10 teams, only Duquesne had converted more 3s that the Spiders.

“They have different guys on different nights really step up for them, and that’s huge when you’re moving along in the season because you ask different guys to step up,” VCU coach Mike Rhoades said earlier in the week.

VCU’s defense extended, and UR missed nine of its first 12 3-point attempts.

Four members of Richmond’s rotation, three transfers and redshirt freshman point guard Jason Nelson, had never faced VCU. Mooney said he prepared them for the rivalry game by explaining there are two considerations they should be aware of when facing the Rams.

“It’s playing against VCU – their pressure defense, their style, their athleticism – and then I think it’s playing in a Richmond-VCU game, a lot of excitement and enthusiasm, just a great feel in the arena,” Mooney said Thursday.

Richmond and VCU meet against the Siegel Center on Feb. 24, another installation of the league’s Friday Night Showcase set on ESPN2.

Next: The Spiders on Wednesday visit Massachusetts (11-7, 2-4) at 7 p.m. in a game that will be available on ESPN+. The Rams on Wednesday host George Mason (11-8, 3-3) in a 7 p.m. game that will be televised by MASN.