Marlem Louis raised his gloved hand as he headed to University of Richmond football practice at Robins Stadium.

“It’s right under here,” said the Spiders captain.

Louis wears a new ring. He married in late July.

“Shout out to Destiny Louis,” said the 6-foot-3, 250-pound defensive end from Venice, Florida.

While involved in Spiders’ camp, “I’m making sure that I’m sending a text every morning, and then let her know how I feel, and making sure that I send her my schedule each day,” said Louis.

That ring under the glove is the band Louis cherishes above all others, but he also has special feelings about this defensive line on which he plays. He is the unofficial chieftain of a position group that may set the tone for the Spiders’ season.

Louis is one of five very experienced defensive linemen who return from last year, and add to that set Aidan Murray, a 6-4, 297-pound redshirt senior and former impactful starter who rebounds from an Achilles injury that kept him out in 2022. Murray suffered the injury just before the start of 2022 summer camp, and is expected to be ready to play early this season, according to UR coach Russ Huesman.

“Oline and Dline, we have been with each other, most of us, for like five years now,” said Louis. “I think we bring (experience) to the table and then we also bring all the younger guys with us. We show them how to work. We show them all the things that are needed to do to get to the positions we are.”

The Richmond defense also returns standout linebacker Tristan Wheeler and play-making safety Aaron Banks. Along with Louis up front, “It looks like in each position group, we’ve got … a true leader and a tremendous player there,” said Huesman, entering his seventh season as Richmond’s coach.

Both of Louis’ parents immigrated from Haiti. Marlem Louis' father repairs air-conditioning units in Venice, Fla., and his mother collects blood samples at a hospital there. From them, Louis acquired his work ethic, he said. The strength was developed in the weight room, where Louis has been a very active regular since his freshman year of high school.

Louis said he was “a little bit of a chubby kid,” lost about 25 pounds as a middle-school student, and then got busy lifting weights.

Louis is considered one of the strongest Spiders and is a former winner of the Gus Lee Winter Warrior Award, which annually goes to the Spider who distinguished himself most during offseason training.

Louis was named first team All-CAA Football last season after collecting 8.5 sacks (third in the league) among 14 tackles for losses.

That performance level now goes with a new leadership role for Louis and the rest of Richmond’s veteran defensive linemen.

“I think it’s up to us. Since we know so much, it takes it off of the coaches when there’s guys on the sideline that have questions that all of them aren’t going up to coach at once,” said Louis.

He refers that kind of contribution as “pouring into the future of the program.”

Notes: The Spiders, ranked No. 18 in the Stats Perform preseason top 25 FCS poll and coming off a 9-4 FCS playoff year, open on Sept. 2 against Morgan State at Robins Stadium. The Bears went 4-7 last season and were picked fourth among six teams in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference preseason poll.

“The standard has been set because of last year,” said Louis. Richmond was picked third in the CAA preseason poll.

