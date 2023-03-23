This winding college football journey that began for Reece Udinski when VMI extended the only Division I scholarship offer he received has led to the doorstep of an NFL opportunity.

Udinski let that sink in this week as he prepared for his Thursday pro day – an audition in front of NFL scouts - at the University of Richmond, where he played in 2022.

“I’m not going to lie. I couldn’t even sleep last night,” Udinski said after his Thursday workout. “When I laid down in bed, I just thought about where I started … I could never have dreamed of this.”

Under watchful eyes of NFL scouts with clipboards and stopwatches, former Spiders Udinski, running back/kick returner Aaron Dykes and receiver Leroy Henley did the broad jump, agility drills, 40-yard sprints, and some pitch and catch at Robins Stadium. Earlier Thursday, those players went through weight-room workouts in the Robins Center as scouts observed.

“Obviously, these things are important for them, how they run and obviously for Reece, how he throws,” UR coach Russ Huesman said.

Udinki, from North Wales, Pa., set passing records at VMI, from which he graduated, before moving to Maryland for one year as a reserve and then starring at Richmond. For Udinski, this was the second pro day in two days. He participated Wednesday in the University of Virginia’s edition, throwing to Dontayvion Wicks and Keytaon Thompson.

Udinski, known for his accuracy, felt he did well in the workouts. Scouts in the highly competitive NFL industry choose not to publicly share their opinions. Huesman said he heard Udinski was very impressive in Charlottesville.

“It’s one thing to do it on the film. When everybody has all the eyes on you, the pressure can get to you,” Udinski said. “I just wanted to show that what they see on the film is what they’re going to get in person, and kind of back up what I’ve done my whole career.”

Udinski was named recipient of the 2022 Bill Dudley Award, presented annually to Virginia’s top Division I player. CAA Football recognized him as the league’s first-team quarterback after Udinski became the third Spider to pass for more than 3,000 yards in a season (3,614).

In the FCS, he finished second in completion percentage (73.4), with 29 touchdown passes and five interceptions. Richmond went 9-4 and advanced to the FCS playoffs for the first time since 2016.

Udinski participated in the College Gridiron Showcase, a week long, all-star January gathering in Fort Worth, Texas, and then began working out at the Training Haus in Eagan, Minn.

Udinski, who is 6-foot-4, played his final college season at 214 pounds. He now weighs 224, an intentional gain made through training.

An advantage, Udinski was told by scouts, is that three sets of coaches – at VMI, Maryland and UR – provided strong endorsements of Udinski’s ability and character.

“Obviously, everyone wants to get drafted,” said Udinski of the NFL extravaganza that this year begins on April 27. “But following the draft is free agent signings, and that’s pretty common for (prospects).”

There are no more pro days in Udinski’s future. The next step is additional training in Minnesota, and continued dialogue with NFL teams, with hope for an invitation to offseason sessions and then preseason training camp.

There is a possibility of additional workouts in front of more scouts, if they’re interested in seeing Udinski on an individual basis.

“As many eyes as you can get on you, the better,” Huesman said. “The bottom line is it only takes one set of eyes to like you, man.”

