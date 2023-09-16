Kyle Wickersham sprinted down the field trailing the play, pumping his fist and hugging each offensive lineman he ran by during this triumphant trek.

The University of Richmond’s redshirt sophomore quarterback had thrown an on-the-money pass to Jerry Garcia on a deep slant that scored on this 56-yard completion. That gave UR a 24-3 lead over Delaware State late in the first half, and more importantly for the Spiders, seemed to act as a pressure release.

They generated a big play that resulted in a TD during this 38-6 victory. They hadn't done that in two previous games.

Wickersham threw a short slant to Nick DeGennaro in the fourth quarter, and that 44-completion also scored, thanks to DeGennaro's impressive catch-and-carry that gave UR a 30-6 lead.

Linebacker Wayne Galloway returned an interception 81 yards for a TD and the Spiders (1-2) led 38-6. Wickersham completed 21 of 26 for 260 yards and two TDs.

Richmond looked tight and was generally unproductive on offense through its first two games and nearly two quarters. UR was aching for a spark involving Wickersham’s right arm to establish that this new QB, new co-offensive coordinators (play-caller Winston October, offensive line coach Adam Ross) and new QBs coach (Jacob Huesman) could successfully, and impressively, collaborate.

Wickersham-to-Garcia gave UR a needed push in this Saturday afternoon reminder that UR, despite an 0-2 record, was picked third in the CAA Football preseason poll and ranked No. 18 in the Stats Perform Preseason Top 25.

The Spiders committed zero turnovers, another indication that this offense made some progress in its final non-CAA Football game of the season.

It's reasonable to consider the level of competition. Delaware State (0-3), picked to finish last in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference, lost 22-11 to Division II Bowie State and 57-0 at Army before visiting UR. Richmond avoided its first 0-3 start since 2003.

The Spiders scored two touchdowns in the first five minutes. But both were negated by offensive pass interference. More frustration drifted through an offense that had dealt with a lot. The Spiders committed four turnovers in their opener and fell to Morgan State 17-10 at Robins Stadium. Then they went on the road and were beaten 45-14 by Michigan State.

With two extended scoring drives, Richmond led 17-3 before the big play to Garcia that loosened up the home team.

UR’s defense had some early-game issues containing a running quarterback. But the Spiders were physically superior to those blocking them. The disparity was repeatedly demonstrated by redshirt junior Zander Barnett, who started for injured Jeremiah Grant, and Galloway.

UR offense as game weeks progressed have employed Wickersham, a 6-foot-3 225-pounder, less and less as a runner. He carried the ball only once in Saturday’s first half after totaling 21 runs against Morgan State and 11 at Michigan State. He stayed in the pocket and rolled out while throwing short passes in the first half, completing 17 of 19 for 144 yards prior to the 56-yard scoring pass to Garcia.

Next: The Spiders open CAA Football competition Saturday at Stony Brook.