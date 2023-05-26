Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

University of Richmond athletics welcomes its first social media star this summer. Anna Camden is a new member of the women’s basketball team.

The name is recognizable to her hundreds of thousands of combined TikTok and Instagram followers. Camden, a 6-foot-3 forward from Downingtown, Pa., comes to UR as a May graduate of Penn State, where she was not an outstanding talent, statistically speaking, and the teams on which she played were not very successful.

Camden, however, is extremely personable, upbeat and photogenic. She has a legion of fans, mostly girls and women, according to data.

The On3 NIL Valuation, based on performance, influence and exposure, sets college athletes’ projected annual value. Camden ranks No. 12 among women’s college basketball players, at $93,000.

Her TikTok following is about 260,000 and Camden also plays a very strong Instagram game (76,000 followers) as she endorses products and food, shares life lessons, experiments with hairstyles, and takes advantage of numerous opportunities that the NCAA’s Name, Image and Likeness platform makes available.

Interested in headphones? Camden has a pair she recommends. Need a meal in State College, Pa.? Camden can direct you to a spot where there is a $12.85 dish named for her, the "Camden Bowl." Want to attend a one-day basketball camp? Camden ran one, "Camp Camden." Need skin care solutions? Camden has some products and advice to share. In her “Coffee and Jesus Time” on TikTok, Camden sips coffee and reads scripture.

She may be able can get you into a new pair of back-to-school jeans from one of her sponsors, Urban Outfitters.

Camden’s following began in the Penn State community and spread. She recently was a featured speaker, promoted as an "expert," at an NIL summit sponsored by an athlete branding/building and NIL business management group.

Pitches bring profit for Camden, who also generated a series of podcasts – “Courtside with Camden” - whose subject matter ranges from Black history to the best kinds of basketball shoes for girls and women. Her brand rapidly expanded since she entered the influencer space in the spring of 2020, in part because she said she was bored and isolated during the pandemic.

“Athletes are finally being able to profit off of like so much hard work,” Camden said on The Mitch Gerber Audio Experience podcast. “Obviously we profit with scholarships and with playing a game that we love. But when you look at the world of talent, right, musicians use their talent and they can make money. Artists can make money off of their work.

“Like athletes couldn’t if they had other interests and other talents outside of their sport, right?”

Changed NCAA rules that allow student-athlete to financially benefit under Name, Image and Likeness “leveled the playing field for people and opened up a world of equality, which I’m really grateful for,” said Camden. “I think how much time I’ve spent building up my personal brand and my social media following, it was a lot.”

At Richmond, coach Aaron Roussell is less interested in the online content Camden creates and more interested in what she can do for the 2023-24 Spiders team.

“The whole recruitment was about her impact on the court,” said Roussell. “I think she’s an incredible talent. I think she’s a great fit for our offense with how she can score away from the basket and score at the basket. That was really the main draw. And then the other stuff was really just the leadership component and what she brings to the table with that.”

Camden played four seasons at Penn State and started the middle two. Her highest scoring average in a year was 7.8 (sophomore) and her top rebounding average was 4.9 (junior).

Camden majored in broadcast journalism. Her TikTok videos may be silly lip-sync performances, or serious conversations about anxiety. She is among the athletes represented by Limitless NIL, which according to its website “helps student-athletes build cutting edge brands and business relationships designed for the world of NIL.”

Roussell, the Spiders women’s hoops coach, said of Camden, “The off-the-floor branding, social-media stuff, that’s her world. We’re certainly supportive. I think it’s a great thing for her to kind of brand herself and take advantage of it. Whatever it does for us is great, but that’s really not any driving factor. To be honest with you, we haven’t even thought about that.”

UR student-athletes have not been hugely impactful, at least not to Camden’s level, in terms of social-media influence. Many work NIL opportunities through a virtual marketplace that the school offers through it athletics website.

Spiders defensive back Bryson Parker, for instance, will create a social-media message, or make an appearance, for a fee, as will UR men’s basketball player Neal Quinn, and many other UR student-athletes.

UR sophomore southpaw Brian Reinke, who pitched 17 innings this season, has taken another NIL path. He works with Vantage Sports, a marketplace that allows college athletes to post their availability for in-person lessons and virtual training and recruiting advice.

