Spiders coach Russ Huesman on spring game
Wake Forest defensive tackle Kobie Turner was selected in the third round of the NFL draft Saturday by the Los Angeles Rams. Turner, 6-foot-2 and 288 pounds, is a University of Richmond graduate who played one season as a Demon Deacon.
His story is an unusual, and not only because he's a bit undersized for an interior defensive lineman.
Richmond coach Russ Huesman and two of his assistants several years ago made a recruiting visit to the home of Caleb Brooks, a defensive lineman at Centreville High. As UR's presentation unfolded in a living room, one of Brooks' teammates absorbed the Spiders' pitch from the kitchen.
"Good-sized young man. He just kind of sat back there and listened," Huesman said.
That was Turner, a close friend of Brooks since they were toddlers.
Turner also wanted to play college football, though recruiters didn't know much about him. Turner had musical interests that took him away from the summer-camp circuit, where prospects are commonly identified.
Brooks' father contacted Turner before the Spiders' recruiting contingent arrived and invited him over for the session.
"He said, 'You can show your face and see if they have any opportunities for you,'" Turner said. "They were giving (Brooks) the whole spiel about all of the great academic things Richmond offers, and then how good of a football team they were, and I was just back there listening. I was kind of getting convinced, too.
"Towards the end of that conversation, I was able to introduce myself and ask if they had any other opportunities, any walk-on slots, anything."
Huesman promised Turner that the UR staff would watch some video of him playing at Centreville. Spiders assistants and Huesman did so and saw an unpolished player but an agile one who was fairly big and had room to grow. They also noted the level at which Turner competed on every snap.
Richmond offered Turner a roster spot as a walk-on.
"We kind of fell into one there," Huesman said.
Through practice performance and potential demonstrated, Turner earned a scholarship before the end of his true freshman year at UR. He was part of the rotation at defensive tackle as a redshirt freshman.
Turner, a former Spiders captain, played in 37 career games at UR, including 27 straight starts, and subsequently stood out at Wake Forest for ex-UR coach Dave Clawson as a graduate transfer.
At Centreville High, Turner attended extra choir practice when other football players were involved in extra weight lifting. He plays the piano, drums, guitar and ukulele. He was a member of the UR choir, Schola Cantorum, with which he toured Europe.
Turner sang the National Anthem before a Spiders' basketball game. He proudly volunteers that his long-range goal is to become a choir director at a high school.
Huesman initially tried Turner at tight end. Then a defensive lineman suffered an injury, and Turner shifted positions as a true freshman. He played both at Centreville.
"His first year, I can just remember him being such a huge effort guy. Very raw technique, but you can't coach effort, desire and wanting to be great. Kobie had those when he showed up here," Huesman said. "Tremendous family. It didn't take long for us to figure out that he was a pretty special person."
Photos from the UR men's basketball season
Duquesne's Joe Reece takes a shot as UR's Neal Quinn defends in the Robin Center Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023.
