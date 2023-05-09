There's a No Coach Zone for Dan Chemotti at the University of Richmond’s Robins Stadium.

This may seem odd. Chemotti has directed the men’s lacrosse program at UR since it began in 2014. But Chemotti so greatly trusts the judgment of his associate head coach and defensive coordinator, Paul Richards, that the head coach long ago washed his hands of defensive matters during practices.

“He doesn’t even let me on that end of the field,” Chemotti said of Richards. “I know they’re going to have a great game plan every game. He gets those guys ready to play."

The Spiders (11-4), Atlantic 10 champions, put Richards’ defense to a supreme test Saturday at noon, when second-seeded Virginia (11-3) – the nation’s top scoring team (17.6 goals per game) - awaits in the first round of the NCAA tournament. When these teams met on March 4 in Charlottesville, the Cavaliers won 25-8.

That’s the most goals ever allowed by UR. When the Spiders were defeated over the years, it’s typically 11-10, or 12-5, or 13-9. They had never been so thoroughly whacked as they were at UVa.

When the program was started by Chemotti, who made his reputation as Loyola’s offensive coordinator, he said he dealt with “a finite number of first-year admissions spots and my thought was if we don't bring in some really strong defensemen and somebody who can coach those guys - and that certainly wasn't me at that point - then we're going to lose by a lot."

He called on Richards, a Cornell assistant who had played at Loyola when Chemotti was on staff there. They grew up in Syracuse, N.Y., and attended rival high schools about six years apart. While a Loyola assistant in 2008 and 2009, Chemotti played with Richards on the Washington Bayhawks of Major League Lacrosse, a summer circuit.

“Coach Richards is a total beast. He’s a total winner. I love him like a brother," said Chemotti.

Richards has been at Richmond since the program’s first game in 2014 – a 13-12 loss to Virginia - and helped the Spiders to four league championships before this year’s inaugural A-10 title.

The Spiders won both A-10 tournament games 15-8, over Massachusetts (semifinals) and High Point (final).

“You’re tough to beat when your goalie and defense are playing like that,” said Chemotti.

This is a team that’s evolved. The progression is most obvious on offense. Young players developed as the season did. But defensive growth is also noticeable, and that will be the most challenging end for UR Saturday, based on this year’s first trip to Virginia.

“I think over the last couple of games we were ourselves more than we’ve been. We tried to focus on ourselves more than anything,” Richards said. “And fortunately for me, we have a ton of seniors, really good leaders, so I just had to lay out the plan and those guys took it and ran with it. They made my job pretty easy.”

Richards believes the Spiders turned a defensive corner at about the middle of the season. Since then …

“I can’t tell you how many times in a film session, a practice, a game huddle, where I’m going into to say something and one of our seniors is already saying it,” said Richards. “When that organic leadership starts to happen, the sky’s the limit.”

Chemotti for years has said that Richards is more than ready to direct his own program, and opportunities to move from UR have been available, Richards said.

“I think it’s easy in our profession to get caught up in like, the grass is always greener somewhere else,” said Richards. “We have a heck of an administration and heck of a coaching staff working for Coach Chemotti, someone I’ve known now a long time.

“My family has started to grow up here. I’m sure at some point the right thing will come up. But this is a hard place to leave and I don’t plan on leaving unless it’s for something that’s just a knock out of the park.”

