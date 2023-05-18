University of Richmond outfielder Christian Beal - who graduated with a degree in politics and a 3.6 GPA from very selective Bates College and is on track to earn his MBA in August from UR – is going into the baseball industry.

This has nothing to do with him catching flies or driving balls into gaps.

Beal, who turned 24 in April, will work for the Toronto Blue Jays as a member of their player development department starting in September.

“I always had the dream of becoming a general manager,” said Beal. “It kind of connects my passion for baseball and also my passion to be a business leader.”

He’s got an unusual player development story.

Beal, from a southern suburb of Chicago, began his college journey at Miami (Ohio), but the baseball piece – playing time – didn’t appear as Beal projected. He stayed at that school a year, without playing baseball, and then transferred to Division III Bates, in Lewiston, Maine, after examining a couple of Ivy League options, Cornell and Yale.

Beal’s mother always stressed academics before baseball, he said.

“You’ve got to get your homework done, and then you hit,” Beal said his mother told him. “I go about academics the same way I go about baseball, and that’s all in.”

She recommended the Bates route. “Moms always know best,” Beal said of his mother, who attended Tufts and the University of Chicago, each a highly regarded academic institution. Beal also had a relationship with the Bates coach, so there Beal went, and he batted .370 as a freshman in 2019.

“I blossomed at Bates,” said Beal.

But not fully. The pandemic limited Bates to a total of 17 games in 2020 and 2021. Beal essentially missed two seasons, but completed requirements for that politics degree.

“Don’t ever knock out the possibility of me going into politics later in life,” said Beal.

He was interested in pursuing his MBA and understanding more deeply the business world “because I think it’s so important,” said Beal. He recognized the value of an MBA from UR, and was invited to join the Spiders following interaction with coach Tracy Woodson and UR assistant coach/recruiting coordinator Nate Mulberg.

“Allowing me to continue to be challenged academically while I’m playing baseball, that was ideal for me,” said Beal, a 5-foot-8 180-pounder.

Beal hit .314 in 56 UR games last season and was batting .279 in 48 games as Richmond (23-26, 11-9 A-10) entered Thursday's opener of a three-game Atlantic 10 Conference series against visiting Davidson (29-19, 15-5), the league's first-place team.

Initiative led to the job with the Blue Jays. Beal saw an ad for “head of data.”

“I decided I was going to go out on a limb,” he said. Beal realized he wasn't qualified to be "head of data" for an MLB organization, but told himself, "Let me just apply and see if I catch the eye of someone.”

The Blue Jays contacted Beal, who had submitted a three-page cover letter. That was followed by a series of interviews from November of 2022 to January of this year.

Beal said he’ll begin his professional career in Dunedin, Fla., home of Toronto’s spring-training facility, in a role that involves “a lot of data, but also a lot of the day-to-day (operations), and understanding how it's all connected.”

Former Spiders outfielder Mark Budzinski, Toronto’s first-base coach, learned of Beal’s hiring after the fact and has been in contact with Beal since, offering to help in any way he can, according to Beal.

