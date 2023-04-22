The analyst on the ESPN3 broadcast of Saturday’s University of Richmond baseball game used a pause in the activity versus Fordham to update viewers on the Atlantic 10 Conference standings.

He noted the challenging nature of UR’s season-opening series, at Alabama, and credited Spiders coach Tracy Woodson for the boldness required to send his team against Southeastern Conference competition.

He commented on the Spiders' new practice facility down the left-field line, its usefulness and attractiveness.

The analyst looked at ease wearing a headset, with his laptop to the right, video monitor to the left, and a scoresheet and notes in front of him. When Fordham’s Michael Taylor hit a grand slam, the analyst immediately pointed out that was Taylor’s first homer of the season.

“One hit, four runs,” said the economist. “Tough.”

Not bad for a university president.

Last season, Kevin F. Hallock, UR’s president since August of 2021, was invited to occupy the Pitt Field press box as an analyst for some innings on a Spiders’ broadcast. Hallock enjoyed the experience.

He took a full swing Saturday, serving as analyst throughout the Spiders’ game against Fordham. Hallock has a return appearance scheduled for May 19, when Davidson visits Pitt Field.

Hallock is UR’s 11th president, and there may have been some predecessors who enjoyed watching Spiders athletics more than he does. But not in recent history. Hallock is a regular at men’s and women’s basketball games and various other sports.

“Like all of you, I was a student-athlete, but my athletics career ended when I graduated from high school,” Hallock told a group of Spiders in an address soon after he became UR president. “I missed out on the opportunities and challenges that came from being a college athlete. I was too focused on academics. And I think that’s too bad.

“I believe that at least as much is learned outside of the classroom as inside the classroom.”

Hallock's presence at Spiders' 2022 NCAA men's basketball tournament games in Buffalo against Iowa and Providence was memorable for the rooting passion he displayed in seats near courtside.

Baseball seems to tug at Hallock a bit harder than other sports. He played infield, and was a captain, on a high school state championship winner while growing up in Massachusetts.

“I was on a team that had eight remarkable baseball players,” said Hallock. "And me."

Hallock during Saturday's broadcast said he attended a beach wedding in Florida during February of 2022. While at the event, he snuck a peek at the Spiders’ game vs. William & Mary. On the air Saturday, Hallock correctly recalled that Jake Elbeery’s three-run homer in extra innings was the difference in UR’s 14-11 win over the Tribe on that 2022 day.

Hallock’s wife, Tina, was a softball pitcher in her high-school days. She stopped by Pitt Field’s press box Saturday with a white box of doughnuts for those working the game, which was moved up from the afternoon to 10 a.m. because of a rainy forecast that was on the mark. The game, nearly completed, was suspended Saturday afternoon due to precipitation and lightning.

The play-by-play man for Richmond baseball, and UR women’s basketball, also is an unusual fit. Rev. Dr. Craig T. Kocher is the school’s chaplain.

Before divinity school at Duke, Kocher was the play-by-play radio voice of the women’s basketball and baseball teams at North Carolina, his alma mater. Kocher also was sports director of a Chapel Hill radio station.

Photos from the UR men's basketball season