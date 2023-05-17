The last time the University of Richmond enrolled a left-handed, 6-foot Wagner transfer from the Washington area, things worked out well for both sides.

The Spiders received a commitment Wednesday from DeLonnie Hunt, who started three seasons at Wagner. He has two seasons of eligibility remaining.

Blake Francis came from Wagner and led the Spiders in scoring during the 2019-20 season (17.7 ppg) and the 2020-21 season (16.6 ppg). The Herndon, Va., resident was named second team all-Atlantic 10 Conference both years.

Hunt, from Upper Marlboro, Md., led Wagner in scoring last season (11.3 ppg, 3.2 rpg, 2.7 apg), when he was named third team all-Northeast Conference. He was the league’s 2021 rookie of the year and arrives at Richmond with considerable Division I experience. Hunt averaged 30 or more minutes in each of his three Wagner season.

While Francis' game revolved around the 3-point shot, Hunt is more of a penetrating, strong guard who occasionally shoots 3-pointers. He hit 28.7% (31-108) from beyond the arc last season for the 15-13 Seahawks (8-8 NEC).

According to Hunt, George Mason, Temple, Delaware, Hampton and Longwood were also schools that expressed interest after he entered the transfer portal about a week ago.

The Spiders were seeking transfer help after attrition cut into their roster. Hunt’s commitment gives UR 10 scholarship players not counting 6-7 Tyler Burton. The NCAA limit is 13.

Burton, the leading scorer and rebounder from last season’s team, has not yet announced whether he is returning to Richmond for a fifth season or turning professional.

Hunt is the Spiders’ fourth newcomer, joining 6-0 East Tennessee grad transfer Jordan King (final season of eligibility), 6-0 freshman Trevor Smith, and 6-6 freshman Collin Tanner.

Richmond's backcourt has transfers King and Hunt to go along with 6-5 Dji Bailey, 6-5 Jason Roche, and Smith.

Through the transfer portal, the Spiders lost 6-0 Jason Nelson (John Marshall High) to VCU, 6-5 Marcus Randolph to Saint Peter's, and 6-4 Malcolm Dread to Mount St. Mary's. Nelson, a starter in 26 games as a redshirt freshman, and Andre Gustavson, who is out of NCAA eligibility, did most of UR's backcourt ballhandling last season.

The Spiders finished 15-18, 7-11 in the A-10 after winning the 2022 league championship.

