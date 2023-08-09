Aaron Roussell was talking about the University of Richmond women’s basketball schedule the other day and said, “We’ll start the season at Duke, which is exciting.”

Roussell, heading into his fifth year as Spiders’ coach, could not have conjured up a more motivational opener.

On Dec. 4 last season, the Blue Devils swept into the Robins Center and left with a 100-49 win. The Spiders trailed 29-7. Duke then got rolling in transition and took a 48-18 halftime lead behind a 33-point second quarter in which the Blue Devils made 13 of 16 shots (81.3%), 5 of 6 from 3-point distance.

Duke totaled 73 points in the second and third quarters.

Roussell said he knew the Spiders were better than they showed. He called the result an “eye-opener … Our kids didn't hang their heads. They really put their nose to the grindstone and forced themselves to get better that week."

In its subsequent game, Richmond beat Longwood 119-55.

Last year’s Spiders (21-11, 8-6 Atlantic 10) won more than 20 games for the first time since the 2011-12 season and advanced to a postseason tournament for the first time since 2015. They won a game in the WNIT and then lost in the second round at Rhode Island.

Most of Richmond’s players return, including 6-foot-2 senior Addie Budnik (14 ppg, 5.5 rpg), who has scored 1,106 career points.

“We now are at the point where the postseason is an expectation for us every year,” said Roussell.

Richmond has not made the NCAAs since 2005. Under Roussell, who came from Bucknell, the Spiders took a notable competitive jump last season after three building years.

Duke was an NCAA qualifier last season and finished 26-7. Also on tap for UR this coming season is a date at Villanova, a game that will bring together sisters. Richmond 6-4 freshman Courtney Swider is the sister of Villanova 6-4 junior Kylie Swider.

They are from Portsmouth, R.I., as is their older brother, 6-9 Cole Swider, who played three seasons and Villanova before finishing his NCAA eligibility at Syracuse in 2021-22.

Richmond also is scheduled to meet Michigan State in a tournament that will be played in North Carolina.

PHOTOS: Duke at UR women's basketball