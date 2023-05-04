The University of Richmond seems well positioned offensively to make impacts in the Atlantic 10 Conference men’s and women’s lacrosse tournaments that are being played this week in Richmond.

The Spiders have the league’s offensive players of the year on the women’s and men’s side, news that was finalized Thursday.

Arden Tierney, a senior from Port Washington, N.Y., shared the women’s award with Fiona McGowan of Massachusetts. Tierney, a UR captain, was the Spiders’ assists and points leader throughout the season, and ranked sixth nationally in draw controls per game (9.1). Richmond averages 16.2 goals, which ranks fourth nationally.

The six-team women’s tournament is being held at VCU’s Cary Street Field Thursday, Friday and Sunday. The second-seeded Spiders (14-3) on Friday in a 3 p.m. semifinal face the winner of Thursday’s Saint Joseph’s-St. Bonaventure quarterfinal. The championship game is Sunday at noon.

UR’s Dalton Young was named the A-10’s offensive player of the year on the men’s side. The senior from Chantilly ranked second among league players with 58 points and led the A-10 with 35 assists. Young has started 43 of 46 games in his career.

The second-seeded Spiders (9-4) start A-10 tournament play against third-seeded Massachusetts Thursday night at Robins Stadium in an 8 p.m. encounter. That is the semifinal round of the four-team tournament, and the championship game will be played Saturday at noon.

