The streak continues.

The University of Richmond will play in Saturday’s championship game of the first Atlantic 10 Conference men’s lacrosse tournament. This is what the Spiders do this time of year.

UR has advanced to the title game of its league tournament every season since the school launched its Division I program in 2014.

At Robins Stadium Thursday night, the second-seeded Spiders never trailed and bounced third-seeded Massachusetts 15-8 in the semifinals. The league added men’s lacrosse as its 22nd sport last May, and a couple of transfers from the Southern Conference – Richmond and High Point – will meet for the A-10’s first championship Saturday at noon at Robins Stadium.

"We supported each other defensively for pretty much 60 minutes (against UMass). I thought that was terrific," said UR coach Dan Chemotti. "When that happens, it just allows your offense to just play a little more free, maybe take a couple more risks."

Fourth-seeded High Point (9-7) eliminated top-seeded Saint Joseph’s 16-14 in Thursday evening’s first semifinal, rallying from a 10-5 halftime deficit.

UR (10-4) defeated High Point 13-9 when the teams met on April 15 at Robins Stadium. The Spiders are 8-0 at home this season, and overall have won five consecutive games heading into Saturday.

"Focus on us, not focus them. Do what we do best and it'll take care of itself," said Spiders defenseman Jake Saunders, who caused three turnovers against UMass.

Richmond and High Point shifted conferences together, and have a history of meeting in title games. UR beat High Point to win the 2014 Atlantic Sun Conference title, lost to the Panthers in the 2015 Southern Conference championship game, beat High Point for the 2019 SoCon title, and lost to High Point in the 2021 SoCon title game.

"I think there are a lot of similarities between our two programs. That's probably why we continue to see each other year in and year out," said Chemotti.

Massachusetts’ semifinal setback was its second loss of the season at Robins Stadium. The Minutemen (8-6) fell to the Spiders 13-12 in the regular-season meeting on April 8. “Kind of grind it out for both teams,” Chemotti said of the first meeting, UR’s first A-10 victory.

Richmond started strong in the rematch and led 4-1 after the first quarter behind two goals and an assist from Dalton Young, named the league’s offensive player of the year on Thursday afternoon.

"Whatever Dalton's doing, he's doing it best," said Saunders. "He's an unbelievable leader for our program."

As the night developed, the Minutemen failed to find a way to slow down Young, a senior from Chantilly.

Young finished with five goals and three assists.

"Sitting around all day, I was just so anxious, waiting. It felt like time was in slow motion," said Young. "That helped. In the locker room, all the energy was built up and we were just excited to play when we got out here."

Chemotti called Young "an All-American attackman. We probably need to brag about him more. Anybody who has played with him, played against him, knows what he's capable of ... He's a great captain. He's a great player. He plays his heart out."

The Spiders advanced to the NCAA tournament after capturing league championships in 2014, 2018, 2019 and 2022.

