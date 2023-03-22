Bongo drums? Chopsticks? Earrings? Socks?

Before it’s too late, Lindsey Frank needs a name, image and likeness deal that connects her with pairs inherently better together. That would mirror her athletic identity as a two-sport star at the University of Richmond.

“I actually don’t have any of those,” Frank said of NIL arrangements. “My dad keeps saying, ‘You’ve got to work on that.’ It’s a little complicated. I don’t fully understand it yet.”

You may recall that in February, Frank was named Female Athlete of the Year at the second annual RVA Sports Awards. Frank, a senior from Saratoga Springs, N.Y., has led the Spiders field hockey team in the falls, and then does the same in the springs for the school's lacrosse team.

Frank has been doing this for four years at UR, at a high level. And like those bongo drums, the beat goes on.

Frank scored four goals in each of three consecutive games heading into Richmond’s Wednesday night meeting with visiting George Mason. Frank’s hot streak incudes a four-goal effort as UR (7-2) upended No. 10 Virginia 16-15 in two overtimes on March 15.

“I give it to my teammates. A lot of my goals are assisted and they’re just great at finding me … Fortunately, I was just ‘on’ those days, and it worked out,” said Frank. Of the win over Virginia, she added, “It gives us a lot of confidence in our abilities.”

As if Frank lacked that. She led field hockey in scoring as a junior and senior. She is in the midst of her third season as goals-scored leader in lacrosse. Frank tops this spring’s lacrosse team with 27 goals, and no other Spider has more than 19.

When Frank has a spring time block unoccupied by schoolwork or sports, she said she spends it with her field hockey teammates. Frank doesn’t often see them outside of the fall season. Or she hangs with her lacrosse teammates and they find college lacrosse to watch on TV or online.

“Relax and kind of rest my body,” she said.

Frank thought that maybe her body would be quite sore after four years of two-season competition. That’s not the case, she is pleased to report. Her shins ache each spring “because of the change of surface (field hockey's low-pile field to lacrosse's spongier turf) and kind of the harder running from field hockey to lacrosse,” said Frank.

“That happens every spring, but it’s super-manageable. We work it out.”

Frank, whose first love was soccer, has been on a field hockey scholarship for two years and a lacrosse scholarship for two years. She has another year of eligibility because of the NCAA’s pandemic allowance, and as of Tuesday was unsure if she would return to UR, perhaps play elsewhere for a year, or move on to other pursuits.

If Frank returned, “I would still want to do both sports," she said. "I’ve been doing it for my entire life. What’s one more?”

Field hockey participation in the fall helps Frank become more effective as a lacrosse player in the spring, and vice versa, she believes.

“With lacrosse and ground balls, I think that resonates with field hockey a lot, and then the speed of lacrosse translates to a field hockey game,” said Frank.

Which sport is she better at? She frequently hears the question, and the response doesn’t change:

“I really don’t know. They’re so different. It’s hard to compare.”

Frank said she occasionally considers if she would be better at one sport if she focused solely on that endeavor and quit playing the other.

“I think what makes me better is playing two sports because I’m not dwelling on one sport, specializing in one. There’s not as much room for burn-out, or anything like that,” said Frank, who majors in communication and health studies. She would like to work in the sports media field.

Several schools were interested in Frank coming out of high school, and many approved her playing both sports in college. But UR grabbed Frank like none of the others.

“I think Richmond is a hidden gem, in all aspects,” Frank said. “I’m super-lucky to go here. It’s beautiful here. The academics are great. It’s a cute little school.”

