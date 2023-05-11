Data analytics is Johnny Hipsman’s graduate field of study at the University of Richmond. He also plays baseball for the Spiders.

That would seem to add up to a left-handed-hitting outfielder who regularly dives deeply into advanced metrics before he walks toward the batter’s box.

Incorrect projection based on logical interpretation of available data, that would be.

“As much as I would love to say that I’m a big analytics guy in baseball, I try to stay away from that. That usually gets in my head when I get up to the plate,” said Hipsman, whose academic concentration as a grad student is business analytics.

“When it’s a new pitcher, all I ask is what kind of pitches they have, not when they throw them in certain counts or anything like that. I try to keep it simple, and I think that definitely pays off.”

With a .379 batting average to go with 10 homers and 42 RBI, Hipsman heads into the Friday-Saturday-Sunday series against VCU at The Diamond as one of the Atlantic 10 Conference’s premier hitters. He ranks among the top 10 in the league in average, homers and RBI.

The success validates the basis of Hipsman’s decision to return for the fifth season he was allowed by adjusted NCAA eligibility rules related to the pandemic.

“I knew I had more in the tank to give,” said Hipsman, who’s from Chester, N.Y. “I just wanted to give it my all, one last shot.”

UR (21-24, 10-7 A-10) is the league’s fourth-place team and VCU (23-26, 9-9 A-10) is in eighth place. The top seven teams among the conference's 12 advance to the A-10 tournament, which will be played May 23-27 at The Diamond.

Hipsman heads into the VCU series on a roll, having gone 12 for 22 with 11 RBI in Richmond’s last five games. Consistency – in the swing, not necessarily the results – led to his strong offensive season, Hipsman believes.

He felt a reset was in order following last season, when the 5-foot-10 200-pounder batted .329 with 7 homers and 41 RBI. Hipsman didn’t play summer ball for the first time in his baseball life, choosing to focus on personal improvement, primarily addressing his swing.

He said he wanted an offensive approach so solid and reliable that he would not have to consider changing his setup, even after a unproductive string of offensive outcomes that in the past would have caused Hipsman a few days of self-doubt and self-criticism.

“Sometimes the game speeds up and you can lose track of how you’re doing, what’s going right, what’s going wrong,” said Hipsman.

He said he now seeks “a consistent bat path,” and if Hipsman can regularly generate that, he can handle the results, whatever they may be, he believes.

“I’m just trying to execute every time I go up to the plate, no matter what happens, if I get out or if I get a hit,” he said.

In 206 plate appearances, Hipsman has struck out only 17 times. He has done so without deciphering a thick digital file of baseball analytics, but by keeping in mind an ancient offensive philosophy.

“I don’t like to take a lot of pitches, especially when they’re strikes. I just try to get the bat on the ball,” said Hipsman. “With two strikes, I just try to put it in play.”

That's so old, it may be new again.

The Spiders host Norfolk State Tuesday, and then Davidson visits UR's Pitt Field May 18-20 to close Richmond's regular season. VCU travels to ODU Tuesday, and then goes to Rhode Island May 18-20 to cap its regular season.

