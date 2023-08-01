The University of Richmond starts preseason football practice Friday morning. Count on Tristan Wheeler being one of the first Spiders who trot onto the Robins Stadium field.

He’s a morning person, and he takes this sport very seriously.

UR coaches gained a strong sense about that commitment level as Wheeler, a senior linebacker who three times has been named first team all-CAA Football, prepared for his opening college preseason camp in 2019.

“He was watching film. He was getting himself ready to do this," Russ Huesman, beginning his seventh year as Spiders coach, said in 2019. "He knows what it takes to be a college football player. Most freshmen, they don't have a clue."

Wheeler made a team-high 12 tackles in his first game as a college player, a 38-19 win over Jacksonville on Aug. 29, 2019. The 6-foot-1, 228-pounder from Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, goes by “Wheels,” and he maintained that pace.

Wheeler, a captain elected by teammates, has started 37 consecutive games despite playing inside linebacker, a position that offers no relief from constant contact, from every direction, except behind.

Wheeler credits his consistent availability, something in which he takes great pride, to “doing the little things right, whether it’s sleep, eating, the extra rehab, yoga … That’s one of the biggest things I tell the incoming freshmen and all the younger guys.”

He said his interest in this area comes from his fascination with science and how a body operates for an athlete who demands so much of it.

The guy who didn’t miss a game last season could easily have missed multiple games. Those who watched the Spiders practice during weekdays didn’t see much involvement by Wheeler. They might have wondered if he even started. Wheeler dealt with ankle and shoulder issues.

“He still had over 100 tackles. Played great,” said Huesman. “He showed up (on Saturdays) and played well. You couldn’t tell at all that he was dinged up, and he was dinged up pretty good.”

Those physical issues began to accumulate in the Spiders’ opener, a 34-17 loss at Virginia. Wheeler led Richmond with 19 tackles, eight of them unassisted.

In addition to linebacker, Wheeler plays on UR’s kickoff team, and stands out in that capacity, too.

“He’s probably been as good as anybody I’ve ever been around from a player, a person, a work ethic, a mindset, a leader (perspective),” said Huesman, a college coach since 1982. “I’ve had the opportunity to coach a lot of really good linebackers in my day of doing this and I would say Tristan is probably the best I’ve ever coached at that position.”

Wheeler typically begins watching game video soon after the game’s conclusion.

"I like doing it because you just played the game, you're fresh, you remember everything that just happened pretty vividly," said Wheeler, the 2019 CAA Football defensive rookie of the year.

He evaluates each play and notes what he did well, what he could have done better.

Wheeler made more than 100 tackles in each of the last three seasons and has 366 stops in 40 games as a Spider. With another season of more than 100 tackles, he would elevate to No. 2 on Richmond’s career tackles list. That Wheeler will not come close to catching UR’s leading career tackler underscores how active that player, linebacker Eric Johnson, was 1989-92.

In four seasons, Johnson took part in 643 tackles. He had three seasons with more than 173 tackles in each, playing 11-game, regular-season schedules. And the Spiders did not advance to the FCS playoffs in any of Johnson’s collegiate years.

The 2023 Richmond team has something the program lacked for a while: momentum coming off a season in which UR advanced to the FCS playoffs. Last year’s Spiders made the postseason for the first time since 2016, and in the FCS tournament beat Davidson 41-0 before falling at Sacramento State 38-31.

“Having the success we had last season is going to flow right into this season. Everyone got that taste of winning in their mouth,” said Wheeler. “We’re seeing progress and steps that we hadn’t taken in the three years before last season that I’ve been here.”

Richmond, picked to finish third in the CAA Football preseason poll and coming off a 9-4 year (6-2 CAA), opens against Morgan State on Sept. 2 at Robins Stadium.

