Richmond is the center of activity for Atlantic 10 Conference lacrosse this week, and the locals come in hot.

The inaugural A-10 men’s tournament will be held at the University of Richmond’s Robins Stadium Thursday and Saturday. The second–seeded UR men’s team (9-4, 4-1 A-10) has won four straight games heading into the league tournament.

The second-seeded UR women’s team (14-3, 8-1 A-10) has also won four straight games heading into the A-10 tournament at VCU’s Cary Street Field Thursday, Friday and Sunday. Though the tournament venue is on VCU’s campus, the Rams (8-9, 4-5 A-10) did not qualify by finishing among the top six in the league standings.

The UR men are 7-0 at home and have won their last two games 20-15 at Hobart and 26-10 over St. Bonaventure. Those are the Spiders’ highest-scoring games of the season.

“We feel the same way we always feel going in, which is there are a lot of elements of excitement, there are elements of comfort, and there’s some nerves no doubt,” Richmond coach Dan Chemotti said Sunday. “Every team is always a little bit different and we’ll have guys on the field who have been there and we’ll have guys on the field who are doing it (in a league tournament) for the first time.

“I like where the leadership is at right now with our seniors, so that always gives you just a little more ability to kind of approach things with clarity.”

The top seed on the men’s side is Saint Joseph’s (10-4, 5-0 A-10). The A-10 announced last May that it would start a men's lacrosse league with four of its full members - Richmond, Massachusetts, St. Bonaventure and Saint Joseph's - plus affiliate members High Point and Hobart. That six-team roster gives the conference the minimum number required for an automatic bid to the NCAA tournament.

The A-10 tournament includes four teams, with UR meeting third-seeded Massachusetts Thursday at 8 p.m. That game follows the 5:30 p.m. matchup of Saint Joseph’s and fourth-seeded High Point. The winners meet Saturday at noon for the championship.

“We’ve learned a lot of lessons this season, and the hope is that we can just fall back on those Thursday night and each day leading up to Thursday to do what we do best,” said Chemotti. “Every game (in the A-10) was an absolute battle. It’s one goal here, one goal there, one play here, one play there … Everybody fighting for relevance and postseason opportunities.”

The Spiders have reached the championship game of their league tournament each year since they began playing Division I lacrosse in 2014, and won the Atlantic Sun Conference tournament in 2014 and the Southern Conference tournament in 2018, 2019 and 2022.

"I think the key is retaining guys who've done it from one year to the next," said Chemotti.

A-10 champions in men’s and women’s lacrosse advance to NCAA tournaments.

On the women’s side, the Spiders (14-3, 8-1 A-10) as the second seed on Friday at 3 p.m. will meet either No. 3 Saint Joseph’s or No. 6 St. Bonaventure in the semifinals. The Hawks and Bonnies play Thursday. The top seed is Massachusetts (15-1, 9-0 A-10), and Saint Joseph’s is the defending champion.

The women’s championship will be determined Sunday at noon. The Spiders have averaged 18.3 goals during the four-game winning streak they carry into the A-10 tournament.

