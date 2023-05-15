In early April, the University of Richmond’s Jordan Jaffe was having a decent season for a freshman. The third baseman from California checked in with a .255 batting average. He had done nothing particularly dazzling.

Jaffe, a 6-foot-3 220-pounder whose last named rhymes with “taffy”, was making on-the-job adjustments in a new frontier.

“Definitely a big learning curve,” said Jaffe, who is from Thousand Oaks, Calif.

Five weeks later, Jaffe should be considered one of the premier first-year players in the country, according to Spiders coach Tracy Woodson. In 18 games since April 7, Jaffe is batting .415 (34-82). In those 18 games, he has gone hitless once.

“My teammates have really helped me out a lot transitioning to the college level,” said Jaffe. “It was important for me coming into this year to take strides every game. Not trying to make a huge leap, but trying to get better every day.

“So that has been the mentality since I got here. And so far, it’s been paying off.”

Jaffe had 12 RBI in his last five games, seven in the three-game series against VCU at The Diamond on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. In that final game, won 4-3 by the Rams, Jaffe used a smooth, effortless right-handed swing to drive an 0-1 pitch in the top of the third inning off the left-field wall for a double.

Jaffe ranks second among Atlantic 10 Conference players in RBI (54), second in doubles (19), sixth in homers (11), and his batting average rapidly elevated to .330, 20th in the 12-team league.

“Unbelievable. He’s got to be one of the best freshmen in the country. There’s no doubt about that,” said Woodson, who is in his 10th season at UR. “With a lot of the freshmen (over the years), I wait until there’s a spot ready, just give them a couple of starts and a couple of pinch-hit (opportunities).”

That’s about how Jaffe’s season began. And then ...

“He just hit the ball hard, hit the ball hard. And you don’t take him out,” said Woodson.

Woodson moved Jaffe from the fifth spot in the Spiders' lineup to the No. 3 hole in mid-April. Until further notice, he’s not leaving that pivotal, run-producing position.

The season was all about acclimation, according to Jaffe.

“There’s a lot that goes on outside of the game,” he said. “It’s not just what happens on the field. It’s what happens now that you’re living on your own, you have more responsibilities. There’s a game outside of the game, and that’s probably the biggest thing from high school to the college level.”

The West Coast does not qualify as fertile recruiting ground for the Spiders. Woodson said he first spied Jaffe while observing an event in California.

“First at-bat, he hits a line drive to right-center. Next at-bat, he hits a line drive to left-center. I watched him field,” said Woodson. “There were a bunch of other coaches there, and I told a couple of them, ‘I want that guy.’”

The long distance between home and a potential college destination emerged as an attraction to Jaffe during the recruiting process, he said.

“I’ve always wanted to go someplace where I can get out of my comfort zone,” said Jaffe. “When I visited (UR), I loved it and I knew it was home.”

The Spiders (22-26, 11-9 A-10) have entered their final regular-season week. Norfolk State visits UR Tuesday and then Davidson comes to Pitt Field Thursday, Friday and Saturday as Richmond tries to secure a position in the seven-team A-10 tournament.

The A-10 tournament will be held at The Diamond May 23-27.