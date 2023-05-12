The University of Richmond posted the first NCAA tournament win in the history of its women’s lacrosse program Friday evening.

The Spiders defeated Marquette 18-8 at the University of North Carolina in the national tournament's first round.

UR was led by its three seniors stars - Sophia DiCenso (four goals, one assist), Lindsey Frank (four goals, one assist), and Arden Tierney (three goals, one assist) - and dominated Marquette on draw controls 19-9 behind Tierney's work.

The Spiders outshot the Golden Eagles 36-20. Sophomore Colleen Quinn contributed three goals and two assists.

Richmond (17-3) next plays North Carolina (15-4), the defending national champion and the fourth seed in the NCAA tournament. The UR-UNC matchup is Sunday at noon, in Chapel Hill, N.C. The Tar Heels earned their way to a second-round game by eliminating Sacred Heart 16-5 Friday at UNC.

The Spiders have winning experience against a highly-regarded ACC team this season. They defeated visiting Virginia 16-15 in two overtimes on March 15, when the Cavaliers were ranked No. 10.

Richmond won the A-10 championship and Marquette was an at-large qualifier out of the Big East Conference.

This was the Spiders’ sixth trip the NCAA tournament, with past advancements – all as Atlantic 10 Conference champions - in 2005, 2006, 2007, 2018 and 2019.

Richmond was 0-5 in those NCAA tournament opportunities, with the first three losses coming on the fields of ranked opposition (No. 2 Duke in 2005, No. 13 JMU in 2006, No. 6 North Carolina in 2007), and next two to ranked opposition at neutral sites (to No. 9 Northwestern at Towson in 2018, to No. 10 Loyola at Princeton 2019).

A neutral-site meeting with Marquette shaped up as the Spiders’ best chance in program history for an NCAA tournament victory. The Golden Eagles began playing the sport in 2013. They lost this season in the Big East Conference semifinals, earned an at-large bid to the NCAAs, and on Friday made their first appearance in the NCAA tournament.

In the latest national poll, UR was No. 17 and Marquette checked in at No. 22.

A shootout seemed likely, with UR ranked third nationally in scoring offense (16.7 goals per game) and Marquette ranked fourth (16.4 gpg). Richmond played its part.

The Spiders stayed in their postseason character, getting off to a fast start. UR led Marquette 5-1 after the first quarter, a Spiders’ sendoff that looked familiar to those with knowledge of what they did in the A-10 tournament last Friday and Sunday at VCU’s Cary Street Field.

In the Friday semifinals, UR led Saint Joseph’s 8-0 after 10 minutes on the way to a 21-14 win. In the Sunday championship game, the Spiders jumped out to a 3-0 lead over Massachusetts after five minutes and won 20-13.

Frank, who also starred in field hockey for UR, scored three first-quarter goals against Marquette to spark the Spiders.