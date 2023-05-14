The best season in University of Richmond women’s lacrosse history ended Sunday.

Defending national champion North Carolina eliminated UR 16-12 in the second round of the NCAA tournament in Chapel Hill, N.C.

Richmond, the Atlantic 10 Conference champion, was led by Lindsey Frank’s four goals and one assist. Arden Tierney scored twice and had three assists. Grace Muldoon added two goals.

The Spiders (17-4) began playing the sport in 1983. They had won five Atlantic 10 Conference championships before this year. But they had never won an NCAA tournament game.

UR topped Marquette 18-8 in the first round of the NCAA tournament Friday at UNC.

Richmond led UNC, which was seeded fourth in the NCAA tournament, 8-7 at halftime. The Spiders trailed 12-11 after three quarters Sunday. The Tar Heels (16-4) outscored UR 4-1 in the fourth quarter.

The loss broke the Spiders’ seven-game winning streak and extended UNC’s impressive historic showing. The Tar Heels, who own three national titles, have won 64 of their last 69 games and 72 of their last 78.

UNC is 31-3 in NCAA tournament home games.

The Spiders’ season included a 16-15 win in double-overtime over Virginia, then ranked No. 10, on March 15.