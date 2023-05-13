“Lots of homework” is what Anne Harrington said she faced heading into the University of Richmond women’s lacrosse NCAA tournament Friday opener against Marquette.

Harrington, the coach of the Atlantic 10 Conference champion Spiders, didn’t know a great deal about the Golden Eagles from Milwaukee and the Big East Conference. Neither did Harrington's players.

“They’ve never really been on our radar just because of our conference and the type of teams that we play,” said UR senior Sophia DiCenso, one of the top scorers on a balanced offense. “But we (were) excited to play a new team, to scout a new team.”

The Spiders (17-3), who eliminated Marquette 18-8, have a pretty good idea of what they’ll deal with Sunday at noon in the second round: lacrosse royalty.

UR meets fourth-seeded North Carolina (15-4), the defending national champion and one of the most respected brands in college lacrosse - men's or women's - on its home field.

“Great opportunity to compete,” said Harrington.

Richmond has won seven consecutive games, and looks for that momentum to provide propulsion against a UNC program that:

- captured three national titles

- won 63 of its last 68 games and 71 of its last 77

- has been a top-five seed for 14 consecutive NCAA tournaments

- has been to 18 straight NCAA tournaments

- is 30-3 in NCAA tournament home games

“We’re ready to compete and play, and I think coming of (an NCAA tournament win) and (the A-10 championship), we are feeling confident and ready to work hard,” Harrington said.

In August of 2021, UR named Harrington, a William & Mary graduate (Class of 2007) from Alexandria, interim coach after Allison Kwolek became Clemson’s first women’s lacrosse coach.

Harrington was a member of Kwolek’s staff for five years. After the 2022 season, the “interim” was lifted from Harrington’s title.

Harrington coached in England, where she worked for two years as a high school teacher. She then joined Kwolek’s UR staff. Harrington is also a former fundraiser for the University of Virginia Athletics Foundation.

She has a Spiders team carried by a very strong senior class.

“I think that the first day our team was together in the fall, we were like, ‘This is our year,’” said DiCenso, who scored four goals and added an assist against Marquette.

That victory over the Golden Eagles was UR’s first NCAA tournament triumph in program history after going winless in five previous attempts.

“The team, I think, was prepared coming into this and wanting to make that history and wanting to do that for everybody who has come into this program before and laid the groundwork to get to this point,” said Harrington.

“I think this was, yes, a special win for this team, but they’re doing that for this program as a whole and everybody who has played with ‘Richmond’ on their uniform.”

Notes: The UNC staff includes graduate assistant Sam Geiersbach, a UR graduate who played 58 games as a Spider and was one of the top players in program history. She spent last season as a UNC player and was named the Most Outstanding Player of the 2022 NCAA Championship.

The Tar Heels' roster of goalies includes back-up Stella Harrison, a redshirt sophomore from Atlee High.