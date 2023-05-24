In explaining the attraction of a college in Richmond, Va., to a young man from Thousand Oaks, Calif., Jordan Jaffe said, “I’ve always wanted to go someplace where I can get out of my comfort zone.”

He became comfortable as a University of Richmond baseball player very quickly.

Jaffe, a 6-foot-3, 220-pound third baseman, on Wednesday was named the Atlantic 10 Conference rookie of the year and first team all-league in voting among A-10 coaches.

UR coach Tracy Woodson views Jaffe as one of the nation’s top freshmen. Speaking of Jaffe’s candidacy for A-10 rookie of the year, Woodson said that when comparing Jaffe to other first-year players in the conference, “it’s not even close.”

During the regular season, Jaffe batted .321 in 48 games, with 12 homers (seventh in A-10) and 58 RBI (second in A-10). He began the year in pinch-hitting roles and playing occasionally in midweek games. As Jaffe consistently produced in those opportunities, Woodson inserted him into the Spiders’ lineup, typically in the fifth slot.

As Jaffe continued to generate offense, he became Richmond’s No. 3 hitter in mid-April. The Spiders led the A-10 in batting, with a .306 average.

UR (26-27), the No. 5 seed, lost 6-3 to No. 4 Saint Louis Tuesday in the opening round of the A-10 tournament at The Diamond. Richmond faces No. 7 Rhode Island Wednesday night at 7 in a losers’ bracket game in the double-elimination format.

Also named first team All-10 was VCU sophomore third baseman Brandon Eike, a Powhatan High graduate who transferred from North Carolina. He batted .346 with 11 homers and 71 RBI for the Rams (25-30), who did not qualify for the seven-team A-10 tournament.

Richmond placed a pair of players on the second team, second baseman Jared Sprague-Lott and outfielder Johnny Hipsman.

Fritz Hamburg led Saint Joseph’s to the regular-season title and was named coach of the year. The player of the year is Davidson junior infielder/outfielder Ryan Wilson, who batted .387 with 17 homers and 53 RBI. Chad Gartland of George Mason was named pitcher of the year after the sophomore right-hander went 6-2 with a 3.49 ERA.