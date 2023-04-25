Spiders coach Russ Huesman on spring game
VMI basketball coach Andrew Wilson keeps a digital file on all notable Southern Conference players.
The Keydets met East Tennessee State twice last season, and Wilson on Tuesday was asked what scouting report he could provide on Jordan King, the 6-0 graduate transfer who’s headed to the University of Richmond for his final season of eligibility.
ETSU beat VMI twice, and King scored 10 and 18 in the Southern Conference games.
Wilson said when he saw that King was transferring to Richmond, “I was glad we didn’t have to play him anymore in our league. But I guess we’ll go from playing him twice to playing him once because we’re playing Richmond next (season).”
Wilson searched through his files until he pulled up VMI’s report on King, a scoring point guard who played two seasons at Siena before transferring to ETSU for two. He was a double-figure scorer in each of the last three seasons.
“The one thing with him is he’s a shot-maker,” said Wilson. “He’s really, really good with ball screens. He can create separation to get his own shot, can play in one-on-one situations.
“He’s a streaky shooter. When he makes a couple early in a game, he can really get going. He’s capable at times of being the best player on the floor and that guy in the arena where everybody knows he’s going to shoot it, and he’s still going to find a way to get it off and make it.
“He can create for others, too. He’s very, very good with the ball in his hands.”
King walked on as a freshman at Siena, located near his home in Albany, N.Y., though he scored 24 points a game during his senior year of high school.
“I had two Division II offers coming out of high school and I was considering doing a prep school year,” King said Monday.
After a strong AAU summer, King hooked up with Siena, feeling a scholarship may be available after his freshman year. It was. King played 30 games and started two as a freshman, and he started and averaged 12 points as a sophomore.
“It was great. Things went really well. Coaching staff was great. Community was great. I really enjoyed my two years at Siena,” King said. “And then I just decided I wanted to move away from home for a little bit, so it was a personal decision for me.”
ETSU invited King after seeing that he entered the transfer portal. King averaged about 15 points in each of his two seasons at ETSU.
“I loved the change,” King said. “It was a great two years for me. I feel like I got a lot better. I became more confident.”
There was a coaching change at ETSU following last season, and that influenced King’s decision to again enter the transfer portal, he suggested. He graduates from ETSU this spring.
Richmond “reached out to me since day one,” said King. “They always kept in contact with me.”
The UR staff emphasized how scoring point guards – such as Kevin Anderson, Kendall Anthony, ShawnDre’ Jones, Cedrick Lindsay and Jacob Gilyard - were major players in some of the best seasons during Chris Mooney’s coaching tenure at Richmond.
“I just kind of went through the history of each guard and they all played for Coach Mooney and they all had great success with him,” said King. “I just thought maybe I could be the next one.
“If not, it’s OK. I just came to win. It’s my last year, and that’s really what I want to do. I want to help this get to the (NCAA tournament).”
Photos from the UR men's basketball season
