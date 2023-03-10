At this time last year, Peter Thomas observed as the University of Richmond’s basketball team won an Atlantic 10 Conference championship and beat Big Ten champion Iowa in the NCAA tournament.

Thomas, a former Spiders captain, was a Campbell assistant.

“I was able to, I think, watch every game,” he said of UR’s four-game streak in the A-10 tournament at Washington’s Capital One Arena. “Even as a guy who wasn’t on staff, it’s my alma mater, and I was probably rooting much more like a fan last year watching than I ever have before.”

Thomas texted Coach Chris Mooney after Richmond captured its first conference title since 2011, and Thomas said he communicated with his former coach that “I got a little emotional watching, like I’m sure everybody did. That final game and that run was special and something even from afar that I’ll never forget.”

Thomas joined the UR staff during the offseason and now is the program’s interim coach with Mooney out until further notice, on medical leave while recovering from Feb. 28 heart surgery. College basketball, for most teams, has entered the roster management phase of the calendar, and Mooney is not expected to be back at his job for another month or so.

The Spiders, who closed 15-18, need to address as soon as possible retention of current players and identification of potential UR players. Players from across the country are already pouring into the transfer portal. Richmond added three last offseason: 7-0 Neal Quinn (Lafayette), 6-7 Isaiah Bigelow (Wofford) and 6-5 Jason Roche (The Citadel), with Quinn and Bigelow each having one more season of eligibility and Roche having two more.

“The transfer portal is a big part of recruiting now, and we’ll attack that the same way we would if (Mooney) were here,” Thomas said. “Some of his conversations may be over the phone or through text to start, but I anticipate Coach Mooney being back probably a little bit sooner than later.”

The Spiders signed a pair of incoming freshmen, point guard Trevor Smith of Woodside High in Newport News and 6-foot-6 Collin Tanner from Creedmoor, N.C. Left to be sorted out is if 6-7 Tyler Burton, the team’s leading scorer (19 ppg) and rebounder (7.4 rpg), will return for a fifth season of eligibility allowed by the NCAA pandemic policy, and how many other Spiders with eligibility left intend to spend next season at UR.

Richmond will almost certainly explore the transfer market for a backcourt spark after struggling to score and repeatedly faltering late in close games.

With Thomas in charge, the Spiders began with a victory over Saint Louis, an emotional, highly gratifying achievement given the circumstances of Mooney’s absence, and then lost four of their last five, including Wednesday’s 62-57 elimination setback to George Mason in the second round of the A-10 tournament at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center.

“I think the main thing I’ll take away from this is that there’s a lot on the head coach,” said Thomas, 38. “I hope I can use this experience – I certainly want to be a head coach – use this experience long-term to help me whenever I hopefully get that opportunity. But in the short term, use it to know how I can better help Coach Mooney.

“There’s a lot that goes into games, a lot that goes into practice and prep. And to have a different perspective on all those things I think will certainly help me to help Coach Mooney and our program moving forward.”

