Russ Huesman always considered the University of Richmond’s august academic reputation as a plus rather than a minus when it comes to attracting and retaining football players.

He believes that’s truer than ever as the transfer portal has become a significant factor throughout the NCAA.

“I’m pretty fortunate to be at Richmond. I think a school like Richmond and some of the really, really strong academic schools in the country, you have an advantage,” he said Monday.

Huesman provided an example. In Richmond's case, a player is likely to redshirt as a true freshman, so it’s unreasonable to expect that he would transfer after that year. In his first season of college competition (redshirt freshman), that player performs well, but typically has improvement to make – physically and athletically - and does not attract interest from FBS schools.

“Comes in his third year and he’s an All-American,” said Huesman, hypothetically speaking. “Now, in his mind, he’s thinking, ‘I’m one year away from an elite Richmond degree. I’m not leaving at this point.’”

For that reason, the transfer portal doesn’t impact Richmond football as much as programs at some other schools, Huesman believes.

A high level of concern spread throughout FCS ranks when the NCAA adopted an immediate-eligibility transfer system during the spring of 2021. FCS coaches did not want their programs to turn into feeder systems that would essentially replenish lower-level FBS programs that had lost transfers to Power Five schools.

There hasn’t been an exodus of FCS talent to FBS schools, though there are some FCS players who have moved up a competition tier via transfer, a strong percentage of them following graduation and heading into a fifth and final year of eligibility.

Generally, most FCS schools annually lose a few players to transfer, and then add a few the same way, with many of those incoming from FBS schools.

“You can be hypocritical and say you hate the portal and then go sign people out of the portal, or you can accept it and say, ‘We’re probably going to lose a couple just like everybody else,’ and then try to gain a couple just like everybody else,” said Huesman.

“I never want to build a program on transfers. I want to do it with high school players.”

As far as the Name, Image and Likeness component of the modified NCAA system, “it has affected us very minimally,” said Huesman. “We lost a guy through NIL money that we were recruiting. But it doesn’t come up very often in our recruiting when we go out to recruit high school players. It can have an effect on us when we’re recruiting some transfer guys, (with) the potential for NIL money coming into play.

“But for the most part, it doesn’t.”

The transfer portal and Name, Image and Likeness are aspects of college athletics to which all veteran coaches have been required to adjust in recent years. Huesman is 63, and entering his 42nd consecutive season of college coaching, if you count his first one as a graduate assistant at Chattanooga, his alma mater.

“It never felt like that many years to be honest with you,” said Huesman, a former UR and W&M defensive coordinator, and head coach at Chattanooga. “I still feel real young, feel good. Exercise every day. Love coming to work. That sounds like a lot of years though, doesn’t it?”

CAA Football, to which UR, William & Mary and Hampton belong, will hold its virtual media day on July 25. The league grew to 15 members with the July 1 additions of North Carolina A&T and Campbell. Hampton and Monmouth joined CAA Football last season. CAA Football is the FCS league with the most members and continues to maintain an eight-game league schedule. For each team, that conference competition is largely based on geography.

The Spiders hold their first preseason practice on Aug. 4, and they’ll be on the Robins Stadium field in the mornings to avoid afternoon heat, according to Huesman. "We're off the field by about 11, or quarter to 11," he said. UR opens at home against Morgan State on Sept. 2.

FCS teams play 11-game regular-season schedules unless there are 13 Saturdays between Labor Day weekend and Thanksgiving, in which case the NCAA permits 12 regular season games. The 2023 season is an 11-game model.

UR comes off a 9-4 season (6-2 CAA). The Spiders advanced to the FCS playoffs for the first time since 2016.

Notable: Huesman offered updates on a pair of key Spiders coming back from injuries. Redshirt junior Jasiah Williams (Thomas Dale High), the program's top returning receiver (50.8 ypg), is unlikely to play this season because of a knee injury suffered late in spring ball.

“If there’s anybody who could come back quickly, it’s him. He’s a hard worker and he’s a positive guy," said Huesman. "But at his position, it’s going to be tough for him to play.”

Huesman hopes to get defensive lineman Aidan Murray, a captain, back early this season after he missed last year with an Achilles injury from which he continues to recover.

“Every single, solitary day, he gets just a little bit better," said Huesman. "We’ll take him really slow in camp and kind of get him back (gradually)."

PHOTOS: Richmond vs William & Mary football