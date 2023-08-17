The best way to describe Savon Smith’s involvement during University of Richmond preseason practice is “limited.”

Smith is healthy. He is in uniform and participates in drills.

But the Spiders’ No. 1 tailback hasn’t seen much contact action because, well, he’s the Spiders’ No. 1 tailback. The coaching staff would like to get him to the Sept. 2 opener against visiting Morgan State without bumps, bruises, or anything more debilitating.

“Definitely came a long way, man,” said Smith, a redshirt senior from Winchester, as Richmond heads into its second and final scrimmage of the preseason Saturday at 11:30 a.m., at Robins Stadium.

This “limited” tag would have been a discouraging sign for Smith years ago, as he fought for a spot on the depth chart and an occasional carry or reception. Now, "limited" is a badge of honor based on that “long way” he covered.

Smith gained 562 rushing yards last season, second on the Spiders behind Aaron Dykes, who rushed for 772 yards in his final year at UR. Now, the featured load transfers to Smith, a 5-foot-9 208-pounder who was unlikely to ever reach this position.

At Millbrook High, Smith weighed between 170 and 175 pounds and starred as a slot receiver who carried the ball not as a traditional tailback.

"I was never behind the quarterback or anything like that," Smith said.

Smith broke his foot during a workout in April of his junior year at Millbrook. He was unable to attend summer camps at which college coaches identify prospects and determine whether additional investigation should follow. Smith missed the first half of his senior season at Millbrook and played the second half with a foot that still wasn't 100%.

Smith seemed headed to Division II Fairmont State in West Virginia before Richmond's staff invited him as a preferred walk-on late in the recruiting calendar. Though thrilled by the invitation to play in Division I, Smith was a bit hesitant to accept the offer. He felt unsure that he’d ever be viewed by UR coaches as more than a practice player with multiple scholarship players ahead of him.

Smith ended up believing in his ability to make a DI impact, and choosing UR. For him, two beneficial developments transpired during the pandemic. Smith gained a significant amount of weight through attention to strength training, and he got that chronic foot problem surgically repaired and had time to fully recover as the Spiders did not play games in 2020.

"When we saw him make some cuts that he made in camp his first year here, we knew we had a guy that could play. And he's proven it. Good player. Can make you miss," said UR coach Russ Huesman.

The Spiders’ reliance on a running game will surely be amplified this season as redshirt sophomore Kyle Wickersham succeeds record-setting passer Reece Udinski, who recently signed with the Montreal Alouettes of the Canadian Football League after a tryout with the Seattle Seahawks.

Furthermore, there’s a new play-caller, receivers coach Winston October, and a new quarterbacks coach, Jacob Huesman, son of the head coach.

“I think it’s pretty similar, the terminology at least,” Wickersham said of the the 2023 offense compared to that of 2022, when the Spiders went 9-4 (6-2 CAA Football) and advanced to the FCS playoffs for the first time since 2016.

In the Spiders’ first August scrimmage, on Aug. 12, a couple of the early plays featured the 6-3, 225-pound Wickersham on inside runs out of spread formations.

As for the UR tailbacks, “We want to be able to help the offense not just running the ball but being able to get wide and run routes just as well as the receivers can,” said Smith.

He’ll be sharing time with Milan Howard, a 5-11, 185-pound graduate student from Charlotte who continues his comeback from a serious knee injury. He missed the 2021 season and carried the ball 47 times for 217 yards last year.

Notable: Following the first scrimmage, Huesman praised the preseason work of TJ Baldwin, a 6-1, 290-pound true freshman defensive lineman from Benedictine, where he was a four-year starter.

“He’s making plays. He’s been making plays all camp,” said the coach.

There is no admission charge to the Saturday scrimmage.

