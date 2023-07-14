The New York Yankees and Toronto Blue Jays meet six times during a 10-day stretch in September, with three games in New York and three in Toronto.

Ron Atkins turns 80 in the fall. A trip to one or more of those games might make a fitting birthday gift. Atkins on Friday laughed at the suggestion. There are no plans to head north at this time, but it’s still early.

The recently named hitting coach for the Yankees is Sean Casey and Toronto’s first base coach is Mark Budzinski, a pair of former major leaguers who simultaneously played for Atkins at the University of Richmond during three seasons 1993-95.

“I’d say that’s pretty extraordinary,” said Atkins.

Atkins, Richmond’s coach 1985-2007, recalled Casey, a first baseman, as the more excitable of the two. Budzinski, an outfielder who was a year ahead of Casey, balanced his teammate's impact with a calming effect, according to Atkins.

“Sean’s enthusiasm and love for the game and love for everything around him, that’s just Sean, and he would get excited,” said Atkins, who still lives in Richmond. “Mark, I remember him telling me at times, ‘Coach, it’s going to be all right. We got them.’

“But you couldn’t find two better individuals than Sean Casey and Mark Budzinski.”

Casey, a first baseman from the Pittsburgh area, played 12 years in the big leagues for Cleveland, Cincinnati, Pittsburgh, Detroit and Boston. Budzinski, a Baltimore native who resides in Glen Allen, reached the majors as an outfielder with Cincinnati in 2003.

Casey joined the Yankees at the All-Star break from the studios of the MLB Network, on which he was a popular analyst. Budzinski managed in the minors before settling in with the Blue Jays staff.

What are the chances that a couple of 49-year-old former Spiders, close friends in college and after that, would be coaches for MLB teams at the same time? Casey is the godfather of Budzinski’s son.

“Still one of my best friends to this day,” Budzinski, in his fifth season with Toronto, said of Casey on Friday. “Case is one of my favorite people on the face of this earth, just a great human being who cares about people.

“He’s a class human being and I’m sure he’s going to do great things as a coach in the big leagues.”

Budzinski, who earned degrees in economics and marketing at UR, then praised Casey’s knowledge of hitting and his competitive nature, saying those things will serve him well with the Yankees. Atkins added another pair of Casey attributes that should help him.

“The team is going to love him. He’s a people person,” said Atkins. “And he works at it. He’ll (influence) those around him to work at it.”

Casey was selected in the second round of the 1995 MLB draft by Cleveland after leading Division I with a .461 batting average as a Spiders junior. That season, scouts flocked to see Casey and UR right-hander Bobby St. Pierre, picked in the seventh round (Yankees). Budzinski went in the 21st round that year, also to Cleveland.

Budzinski said there is “no question” that the UR presence of Casey and St. Pierre, who reached Double-A, allowed scouts to evaluate him and helped open the door to an 11-year career as a professional player, and then a managing and coaching career.

“Very, very blessed and appreciative of those guys, the way they treat people, and the opportunities that have come my way,” said Budzinski.

When fall practices ended for the UR baseball team during the 1990s, players ate dinner and reported to study hall, which lasted until 9 p.m. Casey then headed to UR's indoor batting cage with a bag of balls and hit off a tee for about an hour each night, said Atkins. Casey went on to capture that 1995 DI batting title and also became the first player in the history of the Colonial Athletic Association to win the league's triple crown.

"One of the greatest accomplishments of my life was winning the NCAA batting title," said Casey, who returned to UR for classes during pro baseball offseasons and graduated in December of 1998 with a speech degree. "And my favorite team of all time was the 1995 Spider team. Teammates and memories I'll cherish forever."

As a high school senior, Casey planned on attending John Carroll University, a Division III school located near Cleveland, and trying out for the baseball team. No college program had demonstrated strong interest in him. Casey's father suggested his son reach out to Division I programs. Casey wrote 31 letters to schools. Richmond was one of the few to respond. The first time Casey saw UR was the first day of his freshman year.

“Incredible hand-eye coordination,” said Atkins. “I never had a ballplayer who could make adjustments (like Casey).” Casey struck out 38 times in 158 Spiders’ game.

Budzinski was on Richmond’s recruiting radar during his sophomore year of high school, according to Atkins, who called Budzinski “an exceptional first baseman and an exceptional outfielder. He could run. Contact hitter. Sprayed it to all fields. He could do it all. He was going to play every day.”

Atkins, a Giles County native and 1967 graduate of Virginia Tech who earned his master's degree in industrial education from Virginia State, taught and coached at J.R. Tucker High School for 17 years prior to his arrival at UR. After directing the Tucker Tigers JV program 1974-76, he led the varsity from 1977-84 to a 165-37-1 record with six Central Region championships and four state Group AAA championships.

That remarkable Atkins run was followed by another at Richmond. His Spiders advanced to seven NCAA tournaments (1986, 1995, 1997, 1998, 1999, 2002, 2003). UR has been to the NCAAs once (1972) otherwise in program history.

The Spiders look to get back near the level of success they experienced under Atkins with Mik Aoki, named UR coach on June 22. Aoki in the days following that announcement reached out to Atkins to chat about the school and the job.

Aoki also reminded Atkins that as a high-school infielder from Plymouth, Mass., during the mid-1980s, Aoki stopped at UR to meet the coach and investigate the school as a college possibility. The relationship did not develop at that time. Aoki attended Davidson, and was a quality player there.

