The presumption would be that a son of Kenny Wood who became a prominent athlete would do so in Wood’s sport, basketball.

Kenny Wood starred as a University of Richmond forward, scoring 1,427 points to go with 717 rebounds 1989-93, and is a member of the school’s hall of fame. The four Spiders teams on which Wood played went 81-40, with two NCAA tournament appearances and one in the NIT.

The 6-foot-6 Wood, a three-year starter, punctuated his time as a Spider by scoring 12 and grabbing 7 rebounds as a sophomore in UR’s 73-69 win over Syracuse in the 1991 NCAA tournament. That was the first time a No. 15 seed defeated a No. 2 seed.

Wood settled in Olney, Md., about 10 miles north of Washington, with his wife and three children, two daughters and a son, the youngest.

Wood’s 20-year-old son, James, comes to The Diamond this week to play the Richmond Flying Squirrels as a member of the Harrisburg Senators, the Washington Nationals’ Double-A team. This Wood, a 6-6 left-handed-hitting outfielder, is viewed as one of baseball’s most notable rising stars and is rated as the Nats’ premier prospect.

“He looks like a basketball player,” Wood, who ranks No. 20 on the Spiders' career scoring list, said in a Monday morning phone interview. “He’s a basketball player playing baseball, that’s what he looks like. That’s kind of how he moves.

“He always liked baseball more than basketball. It was never a question. He just gravitated to swinging a bat rather than shooting a ball.”

This did not bother Wood, despite his glowing basketball background. He liked baseball, too, and played the sport through high school in East Hampton, N.Y.

As James grew and his baseball talent became clear, Wood valued some advice he received from respected sources. The first came from ESPN MLB analyst Tim Kurkjian, a former beat writer for various newspapers. Wood played in an adult basketball league with Kurkjian.

About a decade ago, Kurkjian counseled Wood, according to Wood, “have (James) play basketball as long as he can. (Baseball) is getting more and more athletic, and he’s going to be a bigger kid. It’s just going to help him in the long run. If it gets to a point where baseball takes over, that’s fine.”

Also familiar with James as a youth was former UR baseball star first baseman Sean Casey, who played in the big leagues 1997-2008, and ex-Spider Steve Bernhardt, a former minor leaguer who helps operate a baseball training facility in Columbia, Md.

“They said, ‘Don’t let anyone do anything with (James’) swing,’” said Wood. “That’s going back a long time ago as well. Those are two bits of information from three pretty good baseball guys that I listened to. And we kind of stuck with that the whole way through.”

James played basketball and baseball at St. John’s College High School in Washington. As a basketball player, James was often described as “raw,” or “unfinished,” Wood said, but also “explosive.” He liked to dunk, but didn’t put much time into basketball and was disinterested in collecting eye-catching stats, according to his father.

Midway through his junior season at St. John’s, James left for IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., and committed to Mississippi State. The San Diego Padres selected James in the second round of the 2021 draft with the 62nd pick, and he signed for a reported $2.6 million.

Last summer, the Washington Nationals traded outfielder Juan Soto and first baseman Josh Bell to the San Diego Padres for first baseman Luke Voit, left-gander MacKenzie Gore, shortstop C.J. Abrams, outfielder Robert Hassell III, right-hander Jarlin Susana, and James Wood, who stood out as a Padres’ minor leaguer and is doing the same while quickly climbing in the Nationals’ chain.

On May 28, he was elevated from High-A Wilmington (.293 with 8 homers and 36 RBI in 42 games) to Double-A Harrisburg (.243 with 4 homers and 14 RBI in 18 games). James, who will turn 21 on Sept. 17, is among the youngest players in Double-A.

Off the field, “you just see a constant progression and maturity,” said Wood. That, Wood believes, is related to his son’s time away from home at IMG, and then beginning a pro career on the West Coast in the Padres’ system. There was only long-distance parental support available.

“His personality is he’s really laid-back and mellow,” said Wood.

One of Wood’s daughters, Sydney, played basketball at Northwestern and is employed by the San Antonio Spurs in basketball operations. Wood’s second daughter, Kayla, was a basketball manager for the Notre Dame women’s team and is an environmental scientist in Arlington.

The Harrisburg Senators play the Richmond Flying Squirrels Tuesday through Sunday at The Diamond.

