In one corner of Robins Stadium’s playing surface, there are faint scooter tracks. Not the kind of scooter used for riding on streets. This scooter model has wheels, but it's designed for those who need to stay off one leg, for whatever reason.

Aidan Murray, with a serious Achilles injury, would bend his right knee and place the lower half of his leg on the cushioned rest attached to the scooter. Then he pushed around with his left leg while steering with a small set of handlebars.

This went on throughout last football season, in that corner of the University of Richmond’s football facility where the defensive linemen practiced. Murray, a 6-foot-4 297-pounder with all-CAA Football potential, did not play last season as a senior captain because of the injury suffered at the worst possible time: just prior to the start of August camp.

Instead of Murray being a major problem on behalf of the Spiders, his leg was a major problem. He required surgery. That did not keep Murray away from football.

As the Spiders filled in behind Murray with inexperienced players at defensive tackle, he was mentally and vocally involved in just about every practice repetition, in every meeting, in each film session. Murray was Coach Scooter.

“I just wanted to be real active, be in their ear, make sure I was there for them whenever they needed,” said Murray. “Any questions they had, I was there. Any time they wanted to watch film, I wanted to make sure I was there.”

The Spiders without Murray went 9-4 (6-2 CAA Football), and advanced to the FCS playoffs for the first time since 2016. Richmond is ranked No. 18 in the Stats Perform FCS Preseason Top 25 heading into Saturday night’s season-opener against visiting Morgan State.

Last season, “I got time to see the game from a different perspective, really kind of taking a step back and seeing the bigger picture,” said Murray, a redshirt senior from Ogdensburg, N.J. “It allowed me to learn a lot, not just about myself, but about football and our team.”

He pointed to UR’s double-overtime loss at Elon, where there was rain that prohibited Murray from observing from the sideline on his scooter. He was advised not to get his surgical scar wet. Murray watched from the press box, as he did at Robins Stadium on rainy Richmond practice days.

“I could really see the full picture and that allowed me to understand our (secondary play) a little bit more, which was something I knew but didn’t really understand as well as I do now,” said Murray.

This year, defensive line is expected to be among the Spiders’ strongest positions, thanks to the return of Murray and almost all of those other interior players who gained experience with his help in 2022, plus veteran defensive ends Marlem Louis and Jeremiah Grant.

Of Murray, who gradually worked back into the lineup as he continued to recover from his injury during August practices, UR coach Russ Huesman on Monday said, “The last week, he’s been really getting a bunch of snaps and has looked good.”

There is still a limp from Murray seen in Richmond practices, but he has been judged game-ready by the Spiders’ medical team (physically approved) and coaches (competitively approved).

“This year, I think we really can achieve a lot,” said Murray. “We’ve got a lot of guys returning … a lot of big important guys to our team.”

One of those missed last year.

“It was unfortunate, but I’m going to take everything I learned that season and apply it now,” said Murray. “I’m just excited, man. I can’t wait to get back out on the field. This is what I love to do.”

Notable: Huesman believes the Spiders accomplished what they intended to during August practices.

"We got after each other pretty good. I think we got better just by the physicality and the effort and the excitement that they gave us all camp," said said.

PHOTOS: Virginia 34: Richmond 17 college football game