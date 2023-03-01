Andre Gustavson is a member of the Finnish Army reserves, having completed compulsory training during two summers early in his University of Richmond basketball career.

Finland shares a border of about 800 miles with Russia, which is heavily involved with military action in Ukraine.

As a member of the reserves, Gustavson, from Helsinki, said he “could be called up.” His mother studied in Ukraine. His brother was born there.

“We have a lot of friends who live there,” Gustavson said. “We have people from Ukraine that were staying with us. Seeing it affect our family friends, it’s hard to see.

"We have friends that have moved completely to Finland because they just can’t go back because their house is bombed out. It would be impossible to go back.”

Gustavson can assemble, clean and fire a military-issue rifle. He has experienced combat training and spent several nights sleeping in tents pitched in wooded areas after carrying an 80-pound pack for much of the day.

