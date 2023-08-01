University of Richmond senior center Neal Quinn remains on the basketball beat while his Spiders’ teammates are taking their final breaks before the start of classes and the resumption of workouts.

The 7-foot Quinn, UR’s top returning scorer (9.5 ppg), is playing for the Irish National Team during July and early August competition in Europe, in a set of FIBA EuroBasket 2025 pre-qualifier games.

Quinn’s father, William, came to the United States in 1987 on a golf scholarship from his home in Dublin and settled in Allendale, N.J., with his family that eventually included Neal.

That paternal connection made Quinn eligible to represent Ireland, which he visited several times while growing up.

Quinn’s interest in representing his father’s homeland grew when Quinn played at Lafayette before transferring to Richmond. One of Quinn’s teammates at Lafayette was CJ Fulton, a guard from Ireland. Fulton also plays on the Irish National Team and has extensive international experience.

Like Quinn, Fulton transferred from Lafayette, where he averaged 10 points last season. Fulton plays now at the College of Charleston.

Quinn and the rest of the Spiders completed summer workouts and are scheduled to be back at Richmond near the end of August to commence with preseason sessions.

The 13-man scholarship roster was completed Sunday with the addition of 6-10, 215-pound Ryan Soulis, who’s from Greece and played last season at Asheville School in Asheville, N.C.

The Spiders, 15-18 last season (7-11 A-10), head into the school year with six returning players: Quinn, 6-7 senior Isaiah Bigelow, 6-5 junior Jason Roche, 6-5 senior Dji Bailey, 6-7 redshirt sophomore Aidan Noyes and 6-11 sophomore Mike Walz.

They go with seven newcomers: 6-0 senior Jordan King from East Tennessee State, 6-0 junior DeLonnie Hunt from Wagner, and 6-7 senior Tyler Harris from Western Carolina, and freshmen Soulis, 5-10 Mikkel Tyne, 6-0 Trevor Smith and 6-6 Collin Tanner.

The Spiders’ inventory of games outside of A-10 competition is close to completion. They’ll face Florida in the Orange Bowl Classic in December, in Sunrise, Florida. UR visits Boston College, Wichita State, and Northern Iowa.

At the Robins Center, UR will face VMI, William & Mary, Lafayette and Charlotte. Richmond has two more nonconference dates to finalize.

