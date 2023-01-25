Spider Tyler Burton experiences sour homecoming at Massachusetts

The University of Richmond’s Tyler Burton logged an unpleasant homecoming memory at Massachusetts’ Mullins Center Wednesday night in front of family and friends.

Burton, a 6-foot-7 senior scored 20 points and had 10 rebounds, but the Spiders fell 85-76. UR (11-10, 4-4 Atlantic 10 Conference) is 1-6 as a road team. UMass (12-8, 3-5) snapped a two-game losing streak.

Richmond held a 76-73 lead with three minutes left after a Jason Nelson 3-pointer. The Spiders didn’t score again. The Minutemen hurt UR late with a 3 and on the offensive glass, then put Richmond away on the free throw line.

Spiders 7-footer Neal Quinn scored 19. UMass 6-6 freshman RJ Luis scored 23.

Burton, who ranks second in the A-10 in scoring (19.3 ppg, 7.7 rpg), is a resident of Uxbridge, Massachusetts, located in the southern portion of the state and about 67 miles from Amherst, Massachusetts, home of the Minutemen. Burton chose Richmond over Rhode Island, St. Bonaventure, Northeastern, Siena and Quinnipiac.

Wednesday’s game seems likely to be Burton’s final playing trip to UMass. Though he has another season of eligibility remaining, Burton explored turning professional following last season, and then determined he would return to UR.

Burton hit a jumper just before the end of the first half, giving Richmond a 37-32 lead, an impressive advantage given that the Minutemen went ahead 8-1. UR recharged behind improved defense, and then the Spiders’ offense came around against an opponent that was allowing an average of 70 points.

The Spiders took a 7-point lead twice in the first half, and UMass caught them early in the second half. It remained close throughout the second half.

UMass, with nine transfers and three freshmen, started the season 7-1, but has been inconsistent defensively since and lost four of its previous five games. Richmond had beaten the Minutemen in three consecutive meetings and in eight of the last nine.

UMass has played much of this season without senior point guard Noah Fernandes (13.4 ppg, 4 apg) because of injury. Fernandes, a second team All-A-10 preseason all-conference selection, was unavailable because of an ankle injury. Also missing because of injury was 6-4 UMass junior TJ Weeks (8.3 ppg, 4.1 rpg).

Keeping Massachusetts from dominating on its offensive glass was one of UR’s goals. The Minutemen entered Wednesday activity leading the league with an average of 13.4 offensive rebounds. Richmond allowed UMass six offensive rebounds in the first half, but the Minutemen struggled to convert (35.5% shooting in the opening 20 minutes).

Frank Martin, UMass’ first-year coach, collected his 300th victory. Martin previously led programs at South Carolina (10 years) and Kansas State (five years). His record is 300-209.

Notes: The Spiders play their second consecutive road game when they visit Dayton Saturday at 4 p.m. That meeting will be televised by the CBS Sports Network. UR defeated the Flyers in the 2022 A-10 semifinals, and before that lost nine straight in the series. Richmond is 1-13 at Dayton, winning there in 2011, when UR captured the A-10 championship and advanced to the Sweet 16.

UR reserve guard Jason Roche left in the second half with a right knee issue and did not return.