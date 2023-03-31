It appears Tyler Burton is headed down the same auditions path he followed last spring: gauging NBA interest and subsequently choosing whether he will return to the University of Richmond or begin a professional career.

Burton, a 6-foot-7 forward who led the Spiders in scoring and rebounding each of the last two seasons, played four years at UR. A fifth season is available because of the NCAA allowance for those who participated in college sports during the pandemic.

Through this season, Burton, who turned 23 in February, left the door open for a fifth-year return when asked about that potential, repeatedly saying he had not made a decision. He declined the opportunity late this week to clarify his position.

UR coach Chris Mooney said Tuesday that there was "nothing new" as far as Burton's status for next season.

“I think that there’s a process that Tyler’s familiar with now in terms of preparing for these NBA team workouts that I think he’s getting ready for,” Mooney said. “I think he has a great understanding of what Richmond basketball is. Obviously, we’d love to have him return. But it’s going to be his choice.”

The NBA early entry eligibility deadline for college players who could return to NCAA competition is April 23, and June 12 is the NBA draft early entry withdrawal deadline, with the draft scheduled for June 22.

Last year on April 6, Burton announced he had made himself available for the draft while retaining the option of returning to college competition. He then participated in the NBA G League Elite Camp, and worked out for 10 NBA teams.

Burton announced on June 1 he was withdrawing from the 2022 NBA draft to return for his senior season at Richmond, with June 1 being last year’s deadline to withdraw.

Projections last year indicated that Burton, from Uxbridge, Mass., was unlikely to be selected in the NBA draft’s two rounds.

"At the end of the day, I just thought it would be a better decision to continue my development as a person and a player and return to Richmond," Burton said after he withdrew from the draft pool. "I'd say the deciding factor was just how I personally wanted to feel about myself. I felt like I had some unfinished business to take care of at Richmond.”

As a senior, Burton averaged 19 points and 7.4 rebounds, but he shot 29.3% from 3-point range. At his height, 3-point shooting is a major component in becoming a professional player at any level. The Spiders provided inconsistent scoring support for Burton, and he dealt with concentrated defensive attention.

Mooney noted that the Spiders had four players return for “bonus seasons” two years ago (Grant Golden, Jacob Gilyard, Nathan Cayo, Nick Sherod) and a pair came back last year (Matt Grace, Andre Gustavson). All played their final seasons as graduate students.

“So I feel like certainly there’s a good precedent. But those guys all returned on their own," said Mooney. "I’m not going to pressure Tyler or have anybody on our staff pressure Tyler."

It's also possible that Burton could determine that he wants to use his final season of college eligibility at another school. The Spiders come off a 15-18 season in which they went 7-11 in the Atlantic 10 Conference.

Mooney said he expects a minimum of two transfers to join incoming freshmen Trevor Smith, a 6-0 point guard, and Collin Tanner, a 6-6 guard.

It’s conceivable that when UR brings in one or both transfers, the Spiders could then lose a player to transfer because that player feels his playing time will be significantly reduced by an incoming transfer.

“Naturally, we’d like to be a program that’s consistent and solid (with roster stability), but obviously, times are different,” Mooney said.

