The University of Richmond’s 18-game Atlantic 10 Conference season concludes Saturday against George Mason, where the Spiders began their league trek on Dec. 31.

How's the trip gone for UR? Underwhelming.

Richmond (14-16, 7-10 A-10) was projected to significantly improve as the season progressed because of: three transfers in the rotation, a redshirt freshman point guard, Jason Nelson, and complementary players from past seasons leaned on for amplified production in support of standout forward Tyler Burton.

UR demonstrated insufficient improvement to keep up with the conference's better teams. The Spiders have lost eight of their last 11 heading into the meeting with GMU (18-12, 10-7 A-10), which has won five straight (12:30 p.m., televised by the USA Network).

The Patriots defeated Richmond 62-58 when the teams played in Fairfax. The 4,014 at EagleBank Arena on that New Year’s Eve afternoon saw the Spiders as they would be through most of their A-10 games. Burton scored 21, fifth-year forward Matt Grace added 15, and no other UR player scored more than 8. Richmond missed 15 of 21 3-point attempts and shot 40%.

Making 3-point shots sets up much of what Richmond does, and UR in A-10 competition has converted 30.5%, which ranks 14th among 15 league teams. As the season developed, the Spiders generally increased the emphasis on scoring inside with 7-foot Neal Quinn and on Burton drives, and decreased reliance on 3-pointers.

Richmond's quest for a late-season push took a hit when Chris Mooney, the program’s coach since 2005, announced on Feb. 17 that he would miss the remainder of the season because of a heart condition that required surgery.

“I wouldn’t say we’ve had any wholesale changes of anything. Coach Mooney has laid an unbelievable foundation for the program that it’s been built on for the last 18 years. Had tons of success,” said Peter Thomas, an assistant named interim coach.

“We’re deep into the season and the guys are in a rhythm of preparing for games, in a rhythm of how we practice. None of those things has changed. I think the thing that our staff has tried to do in Coach Mooney’s absence is just to try to be really positive, really positive with the team and just try to bring as much energy as we can.

“Without his voice in practice, without his voice in the games, there’s definitely been a change (but) all the same guys are out there playing defense. All the same guys are out there making the plays. All the same guys are out there getting the open shots.”

UR for the third consecutive season will end A-10 play below where it was picked to finish in the preseason poll. The Spiders were predicted as the seventh-place team in this season’s poll, annually based on voting by the league’s head coaches and select media members. They go into their final game tied for 10th place with Davidson and La Salle.

Last season, UR was projected as the second-place team in preseason and finished sixth, though the Spiders won the A-10 championship and eliminated Big Ten champion Iowa in the NCAA tournament. In 2020-21, UR was picked to win the A-10 and finished eighth in a stop-and-go, truncated season distorted by the pandemic.

Note: Bob Black, in his fourth decade as the radio voice of Spiders, was named the recipient of the A-10’s 2023 Bob Vetrone Media Award winner. The award, according to the league, “recognizes those whose service, professionalism and commitment have made a lasting contribution to (the league’s) student-athletes and institutions.” Its recipient is determined by the league office.

The award was first presented in 2006 and honors the late Bob Vetrone, whose lengthy involvement with the A-10 and Philadelphia Big Five basketball included work as a sports writer and a member of La Salle’s sports information office.

The remainder of the A-10 awards – player of the year, coach of the year, etc. – will be announced Tuesday morning before the league tournament begins that day at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. Those awards are based on coaches’ voting.

