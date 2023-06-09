The University of Richmond basketball roster continued to grow Friday with the addition of 5-foot-10 Mikkel Tyne, a Canadian who played last season at Bishop Walsh in Cumberland, Md.

Tyne’s commitment gives the Spiders 11 scholarship players. The NCAA scholarship limit is 13, and UR coach Chris Mooney said Friday that Richmond continues to recruit players for its 2023-24 team. Tyne is expected to soon join the Spiders in workouts this summer.

Tyne is originally from Toronto and played at Montverde Academy in Florida before transferring to Bishop Walsh. He also received offers from Drake, Eastern Michigan, Western Kentucky, and UC Santa Barbara, among others.

Tyne, who brings experience in international competition, is the fifth new scholarship player for the Spiders. As a first-year player, he joins incoming freshmen Trevor Smith, a 6-0 guard from Newport News, and Collin Tanner, a 6-6 guard from Creedmoor, N.C.

Other players who committed since the conclusion of Richmond’s 15-18 season are 6-0 guards Jordan King (East Tennessee State) and DeLonnie Hunt (Wagner).

Two guards who were members of UR’s rotation last season, Jason Nelson and Marcus Randolph, transferred to VCU and Saint Peter’s, respectively.

The Spiders with four years of eligibility are Smith, Tanner and Tyne. Those with three years remaining are 6-7 Aidan Noyes and 6-11 Mike Walz. Those with two seasons left are 6-5 Dji Bailey, Hunt, and 6-5 Jason Roche. Those players with one season left are 6-7 Isaiah Bigelow, King, and 7-0 Neal Quinn.

Richmond has three walk-ons: 6-4 Jack Graham, 6-3 Quentin Southall and 6-2 Liam Weaver. Each is a guard.

