NEW YORK – Never downright dreadful, but also never in contention for an at-large bid to the NCAA tournament or the top tier of the Atlantic 10 Conference standings, the University of Richmond concluded a mediocre season Wednesday at Barclays Center.

Maybe more was expected by some, but who knew how a new-look team picked to finish in the middle of the A-10 pack would shake out? The Spiders closed 15-18 with a 62-57 loss to George Mason in the A-10 tournament, the Patriots’ seventh straight win and Richmond’s 11th defeat in its final 16 games.

UR’s season will be recalled for close losses, success at home (12-4), struggles on the road (1-11), lack of consistent scoring support for senior forward Tyler Burton, and Coach Chris Mooney’s medical leave of absence. The Spiders went 7-11 in A-10 competition.

Mooney, Richmond’s coach since 2005, left the team on Feb. 17 to prepare for heart surgery, and missed the last four regular-season games and two A-10 tournament games. UR went 2-4 with assistant Peter Thomas as interim coach.

“This has been a really difficult situation, especially for the seniors to be in, to go without their head coach,” Thomas said after the tournament loss to GMU.

Richmond was the defending league champion, but captured that - its first A-10 title since 2011 - at Washington’s Capital One Arena with fifth- and sixth-year players Grant Golden, Jacob Gilyard, Nathan Cayo, and Nick Sherod. They also led the Spiders to a win over Big Ten champion Iowa in the NCAA tournament.

“We knew coming in there were many facets of the program that were going to be transitioning,” said John Hardt, Richmond’s vice president and director of athletics.

“We were so privileged to have such a veteran team (last season) and that veteran team had veteran leaders, and so we knew with them moving on that we were going to have an influx of new players and also returning players in new roles.

“So we knew from the get-go it was going to be transitional.”

Richmond brought in transfers Neal Quinn, a 7-footer from Lafayette, 6-7 Isaiah Bigelow from Wofford, and 6-5 Jason Roche from The Citadel. UR totaled seven transfers in Mooney’s first 17 years. This season presented an unfamiliar setup for the Spiders. Supervising was Mooney, but he was joined by three new assistants.

“And so there were new faces all around the program. And I think Coach Mooney and I looked at that as a new opportunity, a new horizon, so to speak, moving forward,” said Hardt.

“And then with that influx of some contributors from the transfer portal, we also knew that was going to be impactful. We knew all these things, we knew all these transitions. But we didn’t know what the outcomes were going to be.

“And we certainly couldn’t have predicted Chris’ health situation. So, it’s really been a season filled with transitions and unknowns.”

“We (were) hoping we could find some of that magic we found last year down in Washington, D.C., and make a run for a championship. That’s the beauty of March and Division I basketball.”

Richmond, seeded 12th in the A-10 tournament, dominated 13th seeded Massachusetts 71-38 in the first round before falling to GMU, the fifth seed, for the third time this season in a tight game. UR previously lost to Mason 62-58 in Fairfax and 62-60 at the Robins Center.

The A-10 seems in line for only one bid – its automatic qualifier - to the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2005. The league sent two teams each of the last three years and a minimum of three teams in each of the 11 years prior to that.

“So many new coaches in the league, but veteran coaches, a lot of them. So I feel very confident and very comfortable that the future is bright for the A-10,” said Hardt. “This year, unexpected. I think we went into this season with the highest expectations that we could be competitive for multiple at-large berths. And we just had some tough luck in some of our (nonleague) games.

“But I still think right now, you take the top three or four teams in the league, and they could play with anybody in the country.”

Photos from the UR men's basketball season