Spiders badly needed a morale-boosting win, Bonnies blocked way

The University of Richmond badly needed this game after a confidence-sapping schedule stretch. St. Bonaventure prevented a turnaround.

Nothing came easy on offense for the Spiders, partly because of Bonnies defense and partly because of lack of playmakers. UR lost 66-62 at the Robins Center Wednesday night. St. Bonaventure (12-11, 6-4 Atlantic 10) executed a season sweep over UR (11-12, 4-6 A-10).

Richmond lost 74-62 to VCU at the Robins Center on Jan. 20 after trailing by 21 in the final minute. UR was beaten 76-65 at Massachusetts on Jan. 25 after being outscored 12-0 in the final three minutes. Saturday at Dayton, the Spiders were defeated 86-60 after falling behind by 20 at halftime.

Those were three of the season’s most discouraging results for UR, which has lost four straight games and five of its last six. Tyler Burton led UR with 22 against the Bonnies, who held UR to 37.5% shooting.

UR made a change in its starting lineup, inserting 6-foot-5 junior Dji Bailey and bringing 5-10 redshirt freshman Jason Nelson (John Marshall High) off the bench. Nelson had started all of Richmond’s previous 22 games and had recently struggled following early-season success.

Bailey, whose opportunities had been limited by injuries through his career, made his first college start, and made an impact. He scored UR’s first field goal on a 3 and finished the first half with 5 points, two assists and a steal.

That counteracted some of what 6-10, 270-pound Chad Venning (17 points) was doing to the Spiders inside. He made five of his first six shots on power moves and a follow, and had 11 first-half points. The Bonnies led 31-26 at the break. UR had one 3 (eight attempts) before halftime.

Richmond scoring problems persisted. The Spiders — 10 first-half buckets, 18 for game — entered this game ranked No. 14 among 15 in the A-10 with an average of 65.8 points in league play. Still, the Spiders’ defense held and they led 40-39 with 12 minutes left.

Then they struggled to score in any way other than free throws and SBU escaped to a 58-49 lead with two minutes remaining.

St. Bonaventure collected its first road victory of the season by winning 61-58 at VCU on Saturday, and then the Bonnies’ travel party remained in the Richmond area before meeting the Spiders. St. Bonaventure established home away from home at the Richmond Marriott Short Pump with meals, meetings, a traveling academic advisor and daily study halls.

On Monday and Tuesday, the Bonnies practiced at the Robins Center, and they held their game-day shoot-around there Wednesday.

“The more you can be in a place, the more comfortable you get,” Mark Schmidt, St. Bonaventure’s coach since 2007, said Tuesday. “But I don’t think that’s a big deal ... It can’t hurt us. I don’t think it’s going to be the reason why we win or lose.”

The Bonnies at home downed the Spiders 71-63 on Jan. 14. UR was outscored 48-34 in the second half of that game. SBU guards Moses Flowers and Daryl Banks each scored 20, and another guard, Kyrell Luc, added 17. Bailey’s 6-5 presence in the lineup seemed to help hush that triumvirate.

Sophomore guard Jason Roche participated after missing Saturday’s loss at Dayton because of a knee injury suffered at Massachusetts.

Notes: Before the game UR honored Steve Gates, the official scorer at Spiders games 2017 until recently and a member of the stats crew 1972 to 2016.

Richmond meets visiting Fordham (18-4, 6-3 Atlantic 10) on Sunday at noon in a game that will be televised by the USA Network.

