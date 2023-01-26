Spiders brought out the best in undermanned Minutemen

The University of Richmond’s defense had been effective through most of the Atlantic 10 season and during the first half of Wednesday night’s date at Massachusetts.

Then the Minutemen punched holes in the Spiders from the 3-point line and the free-throw line in an 85-76 win at the Mullins Center. UMass scored 53 second-half points, the most Richmond allowed in a half this season, and closed with a 12-0 run.

The Minutemen in the second half made 18 of 21 from the foul line and 7 of 10 from 3-point distance. UMass finished 24 of 28 from the FT line and 11 of 23 from 3-point distance.

This is a team that came into Wednesday night’s game shooting 68.2% from the free-throw line and converting 34.3% of its 3-point attempts.

UMass shot 35% in the first half and 52% in the second.

“Defensively, it was really not nearly good enough second half,” UR coach Chris Mooney said. “I thought the first half was not great, but OK. But the second half, they really (got) to the free-throw line. They made 3s. This was not a great 3-point shooting team (and) was missing two of their better shooters.”

UMass did its offensive damage despite playing without two injured backcourt starters, senior Noah Fernandes (13.4 ppg, 4 apg) and redshirt junior TJ Weeks ((8.3 ppg, 4.1 rpg). In stepped 6-foot-6 freshman RJ Luis, who scored a season-high 23 to go with five assists.

Mooney suggested that the Minutemen may have been permitted by Richmond’s defense to feel too comfortable while shooting 3s.

“They scored the ball just too consistently in the second half,” said the coach. ”And even though we scored with them for a vast majority of it, we couldn’t continue to hold them. They went to the free-throw line a ton in the second half. Twenty-one attempts in the second half, and that was a lot for us to overcome.”

In the final three minutes, Richmond did not score. The Spiders (11-10, 4-4 Atlantic 10) took a 76-73 lead on a Jason Nelson 3-pointer with 3:06 remaining, and then missed their final seven shots while the Minutemen (12-8, 3-5) hit a 3 and got busy on the offensive glass.

UMass had lost four of its previous five games. The Spiders are 1-6 on the road.

Richmond received enhanced offensive production from 7-0 Neil Quinn, which was a goal. Quinn was averaging 8.1 points and scored 19 on 6-of-12 shooting. He made seven of eight free-throw attempts, and had six assists.

“I thought Neal, for one, played a great game. He was very aggressive. We threw him the ball, a really concentrated effort,” said Mooney. “We were aggressive overall offensively, I felt.”

Tyler Burton, a 6-7 senior forward from Uxbridge, Mass., led UR with 20 points and 10 rebounds, but missed 10 of 15 shots. Three of those misses came in the final 2:15.

The Spiders visit Dayton (13-8, 5-3 Atlantic 10) Saturday at 4 p.m. and the game will be televised by the CBS Sports Network. The Flyers fell 75-70 at Rhode Island Wednesday night.

