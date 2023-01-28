Spiders can't keep up at Dayton, fall 86-60, have dropped four of last five

The University of Dayton Arena, occupied by 13,407 fans and a talented home team recovered from injuries, was no place for a struggling visitor to get back on track.

The Flyers rebounded from a three-losses-in-four-games dip to hammer the University of Richmond 86-60 Saturday. The Spiders (11-11, 4-5 Atlantic 10 Conference) have dropped four of their last five games, and are 1-7 on the road. Also, UR is 1-14 on Dayton’s home court.

The Flyers (14-8, 6-3 Atlantic 10) missed 11 of their first 12 shots. Then, they moved into a stretch during which they hit 11 consecutive shots, and took a 43-23 lead at the break. Dayton made seven 3-pointers (17 attempts) in the first half.

Dayton converted 9 of 11 3-point attempts during a span that bridged halves to take a 54-27 lead with 17 minutes remaining. UD was up 61-30 with 13:30 left and 69-34 a few minutes later. The Flyers were averaging six made 3-pointers and hit 14 (27 attempts).

Dayton, which shot 57%, is 11-1 at home, having lost only to VCU 63-62 at UD Arena on Jan. 13. Overall, Flyers’ opponents were averaging 60.3 points, and the Spiders discovered why. Richmond experienced difficulty getting the ball inside and regularly scoring from there against the Flyers, the tallest team in the A-10.

The only time Richmond won at Dayton was January of 2011, when guard Kevin Anderson scored 18 of his 26 points in the first half to help down the Flyers 70-61. Forward Justin Harper scored 14 points and had 11 rebounds for Richmond.

"Our defense and our physicality, man," Anderson said that day. "That's what won us the game."

Defense and physicality were missing Saturday for UR, which played without 6-foot-5 sophomore Jason Roche, who averages 7 points and shoots 41% from 3-point distance. Roche suffered a right knee injury in Wednesday’s loss at Massachusetts. His absence is not expected to be lengthy.

Forward Isaiah Bigelow led UR with 19 points.

There was reason to wonder about the Spiders’ confidence heading into this game, given their previous two results. On Jan. 20 at home, Richmond fell behind rival VCU by 21 in the last couple of minutes before losing 74-62.

Wednesday at Massachusetts, UR led by 3 with three minutes left and was outscored 12-0 thereafter in an 85-76 defeat. The Spiders allowed 53 points in the second half, the most points UR has given up in a half this season.

Richmond coach Chris Mooney on Thursday said he wasn’t concerned about those games affecting the Spiders’ readiness at Dayton.

“I trust that our guys, especially our older guys, are steady and have an understanding of the long season and how to try to make the breaks go your way as we come down the stretch,” Mooney said.

Leading Dayton, the preseason favorite to win the A-10, is 6-10 DeRon Holmes (18.4 ppg, 8 rpg). He scored with 17 with nine rebounds, and Koby Brea made six 3s and scored 18. Malachi Smith contributed 13 assists.

“Holmes has just taken an incredible leap,” Mooney said of the interior player’s progress since last season. “His size, agility, ability to score, run, defend …”

Next: After two consecutive road games to close their January schedule, the Spiders play back-to-back home games to start February. St. Bonaventure visits the Robins Center Wednesday at 7 p.m., and that game will be televised by MASN2. UR lost at St. Bonaventure 71-63 on Jan. 14.

Fordham plays at UR Sunday at noon, and that game will be available on the USA Network.