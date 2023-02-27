This may have happened once or twice before.

A few minutes into the University of Richmond men’s lacrosse win over visiting Fairfield Sunday, Lance Madonna passed to Derrek Madonna, who scored.

They are brothers from Syracuse, N.Y., who played together two years in high school, and then reunited this year at UR. Derrek is a graduate transfer from Hobart.

“There’s definitely a chemistry there,” said Spiders coach Dan Chemotti, whose 3-1 team visits No. 1 Virginia (3-0) Saturday. “There’s a big reason those two are playing together on the same midfield line. You grow up playing with your brother in your backyard, you kind of know some tendencies.

“You know where he wants the ball. You know when you need to give him some space here and there.”

Fraternal fit was the plan when Derrek determined he would leave Hobart following last spring’s graduation and a season in which he was the program’s leading scorer. He decided he would use his fifth and final season of eligibility - an NCAA allowance delivered by the pandemic - at UR, where Lance is junior who was named preseason All-Atlantic 10 Conference.

“I always kind of thought that this would be pretty fun to do,” Madonna, the elder, said after the 10-8 win over Fairfield. He scored twice, and Lance scored three times, with an assist. Together this season, they have 11 goals and six assists.

Richmond was not among the schools that recruited Derrek Madonna, a four-year starter at Hobart, which is in the A-10 with Richmond in the league’s inaugural year. UR plays at Hobart, located in Geneva, N.Y., on April 22. The Spiders were picked as the favorites in the conference preseason poll, with Hobart projected as the fifth-place finisher among six teams.

Lance Madonna “is a very well-rounded player. He’s basically capable of doing anything: shooting, passing, dodging,” said Derrek Madonna. “For me, I kind of like time and room. Catch skip passes and shoot the ball. So I think we complement each other really well. It's been a lot of fun being out there with him.”

The Madonna brothers don’t have to think where the other is moving, according to Derrek. They’ve played together so often, formally and informally, that the knowledge is as natural as handling a stick while wearing padded gloves.

The Spiders have a job to do before taking on Virginia. They need to get some rest. At Robins Stadium Friday, Richmond beat Towson 10-7, and then came back Sunday with the win over Fairfield.

“It’s tough on our legs, for me at least. Five years, it's been a lot,” said Derrek Madonna. “Overall as a team, that win (over Fairfield) wasn’t the prettiest thing. Two games in three days, it’s not the easiest thing, but we got it done.”

Goalie Zach Vigue made two stellar stops of Fairfield shots in the final quarter to help the Spiders earn Sunday’s victory.

“Some days it’s the defense. Some days it’s the offense. Very rarely does everybody play well,” Chemotti said after the game. “Some days it’s the specialists. Today it was Zach.

“We did some very simple things incorrectly. We’ve just got to keep getting better, and that’s what the early season is about … We’re learning a lot about ourselves daily right now.”