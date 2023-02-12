Saturday was the annual day the University of Richmond designates as its basketball alumni celebration. Coach Chris Mooney recognized former players and their strong bond with one another, current players, the school and the program as “something that NIL or cost-of-attendance can’t buy.”

Mooney added that he tries to sell that “something” in recruiting because it’s “genuine … very much established.”

NIL is the name. image and likeness allowance that permits student-athletes to generate money through off-the-court/field activity, and it can influence players to transfer, or choose one school over another in their initial college decision.

Cost of attendance is the stipend student-athletes receive in addition to scholarships, and that varying amount from school to school can also influence players to transfer, or choose one school over another in their initial college decision.

About 60 basketball alumni returned to campus and the sold-out Robins Center for Saturday’s events, which included the Spiders’ 74-71 win over Loyola Chicago.

“We had a few of the players who played for us in the locker room after the game. They were here for a breakfast and shoot-around,” Mooney said in his postgame remarks. “It’s great. I feel like Richmond basketball is something special, where there are lots of guys who have been here four and five years, six years, and they love Richmond, they love the basketball program.

“There’s a connection between the current players and the alums, and that’s really important to me because that’s something that NIL or cost-of-attendance can’t buy. I think that shows up for us when we’re recruiting and when we have our players and their families.

Mooney commended Mark McGonigal, the Spiders’ director of operations and a seventh-year member of the basketball staff, for organizing the alumni events.

Photos from the UR men's basketball season