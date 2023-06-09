Chris Mooney this summer is trying to complete his University of Richmond basketball roster for the coming season, recruit prospects from the Class of 2024, conduct workouts with his current players, and gradually get a better sense of how Name, Image and Likeness is affecting the Spiders and all NCAA schools.

Mooney, entering his 19th season at UR, lost four players from last season’s team to transfer, most notably rising redshirt sophomore point guard Jason Nelson to VCU and star forward Tyler Burton to Villanova, where the 6-foot-7 forward will play his fifth and final season of eligibility after graduating from Richmond.

Mooney addressed some offseason questions.

Were you surprised that Tyler left or was this expected?

I was anticipating that he would play professionally in the G League, the NBA, or overseas.

Based on your conversations with him on his way out, what reasons did he give for shifting to Villanova and not staying at Richmond?

The overall opportunities at Villanova seemed better.

How much of a factor was NIL?

I would have to assume that NIL was a major factor. Anyone in that situation would have to consider that strongly.

Were there NIL opportunities comparable at Richmond for Tyler?

No.

Does Richmond have a collective at this time?

Yes.

Why hasn’t the Richmond collective group made that public, as so many other collectives have around the country?

I don’t know. What would be the advantages of making it public? I’m not sure. That’s not necessarily my call. But I wouldn’t know the advantages of making it public versus not making it public, or if that has even been a consideration. I can confirm that we have one and that the people associated with it have been tremendous and we feel that in most cases it will be competitive.

Are your two incoming transfer guards, Jordan King (East Tennessee State) and DeLonnie Hunt (Wagner), on NIL deals?

Our strategy would be that everyone on the team would have access to the NIL opportunities.

Is it fair and accurate to say that the level of NIL support at Richmond isn’t what it generally is at Big East schools, or ACC schools, or SEC schools?

I don’t know specifics. Because this is not governed or regulated or transparent or public, there are a lot of rumors and innuendo. The number that a particular player would be offered could easily be manipulated to (affect) the next school pursuing him.

I don’t know that it’s accurate, but I would say that, probably similar to the budgets, an ACC school versus an A-10 school, I would have to assume that there’s (an NIL) disparity.

Is Richmond losing potential players to schools offering more lucrative NIL opportunities?

Yes, probably so.

With Richmond having scholarships available for the coming season’s team, and do you plan on using those?

We are still recruiting.

Because of player movement and the way NIL is working, do you think there’s some lost interest in college basketball?

I would assume so, yes. I think overall the interest is still great and it’s a fun, entertaining product as a whole. I just think that some of the reasons people were interested were to see guys develop and get better and be part of the program. I think that’s important from fans at Kansas to North Carolina to Richmond. And I think minus that, that’s something that I think probably some fans find a little distracting and probably a little bit disappointing.

But I don’t think that the TV ratings will be down or there will be fewer people in the seats necessarily.

Photos from the UR men's basketball season