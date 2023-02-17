University of Richmond basketball coach Chris Mooney will temporarily step away from his position because of a health issue, sources said Friday.

Mooney was scheduled to address the members of his Spiders’ team Friday at 1 p.m., informing them of a heart condition that requires immediate attention. A public announcement is scheduled for 2 p.m.

Mooney, 50, intends to return to his job when physically able to do so. He is under contract through the 2026-27 season.

Mooney led the Spiders in their last game, a 68-62 loss Wednesday night at La Salle. There was nothing about his behavior in the bench area at that game in Philadelphia, or his postgame comments to The Times-Dispatch, that suggested the coach intended to promptly deal with a heart problem.

Mooney has been Richmond’s coach since 2005, and his team won the 2022 Atlantic 10 Conference championship. This season’s team is 13-14 (6-8 A-10) and has four regular-season games remaining, starting with Tuesday’s visit from Saint Louis. The Spiders have lost seven of their last 10.

The Atlantic 10 tournament, which includes all 15 league members, begins March 7 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn. Mooney is expected to be away from his team for the remainder of this season.

It was unclear who will serve as the Spiders’ interim coach.

