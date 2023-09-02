Point the finger at the coach. That was Russ Huesman’s recommendation after his University of Richmond team fell to Morgan State 17-10 Saturday night at Robins Stadium.

“I put the blame on me. I’m the biggest part of it,” said Huesman. “Put the blame on the coaches. They’re a major part of what we put out there.”

He also advised his players to take accountability.

“It’s all of us in this thing together,” said Huesman. “We can play better than that. We will play better than that. That was an embarrassment.”

He also gave Morgan State credit. The Bears were picked to finish fourth in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference poll, and the Spiders are ranked No. 18 in the Stats Perform FCS Preseason Top 25. UR was 9-0 against MEAC competition before Saturday.

“I thought they 'out-physicaled' us, to be honest with you. They made bigger plays than we did,” said Huesman. “We had no big plays.”

Richmond (0-1), which visits Michigan State (1-0) Saturday, was three of 12 on third-down opportunities and lost three fumbles.

“I thought we could block better than what we did,” Huesman said. He was high on UR’s veteran offensive line through August practice.

Husman didn’t like what the Spiders got out of their running game (95 yards on 37 attempts) and said when redshirt sophomore Kyle Wickersham dropped back to pass, the Bears “just basically killed Kyle back there. I give Kyle a lot of credit. He took a lot of hits and he played. Probably not much more he could do.”

Wickersham completed 23 of 30 for 169 yards, with an interception. He was sacked five times.

There were instances Richmond had receivers open for potential long gains, but Wickersham did not have time for the plays to unfold, according to Huesman.

“It was terrible,” said the coach. “We’ve got to re-evaluate what we’re doing, for sure. Do things that we can do. So whatever we can do really well, we need to go ahead and continue working on those things. Whatever we’re not doing very well, we need to not practice anymore.

“We’ve got a great group of kids. I know they’ll come back, they’ll show up (Sunday) ready to work. They’re hard workers. I don’t think we put them in the best situations as a coaching staff.”

Richmond played its first game with co-offensive coordinators, play-caller Winston October, who is the receivers coach, and offensive line coach Adam Ross.

Of his defensive players, Huesman said, “They probably did enough for us to win this game. Offensively, the kicking game (one missed field goal attempt from 44 yards and another from 43 blocked), the muffed punt …”

There will be no finger-pointing among the players, said Tristan Wheeler, a redshirt senior linebacker and captain.

“I think the biggest thing is that we’re not the same team from last year,” Wheeler said of the 9-4 team that was UR’s first to reach the FCS playoffs since 2016. “We can’t rely on what our record was last year.

“The first game, stuff happens … We need to come back stronger and not underestimate any opponent.”

The goals the Spiders want to reach are still attainable, Wheeler added.

"We shouldn't take this one game as, 'It's all down the drain now.' We've got to continue to build," he said. "And I'm glad it happened as early as it did before we get into bigger games, conference games, like games that can really hurt you.

"Get back to the drawing board. Get back in the film room."

