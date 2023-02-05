The ball popped free after a Fordham missed shot with three minutes remaining. Richmond's Dji Bailey and Matt Grace instantly hit the deck in pursuit. UR came up with possession.

The Spiders had finally caught up to the Rams' intensity.

That, and the late-game scoring of Tyler Burton (18 points) and Grace (21), who celebrated his 24th birthday, allowed Richmond to rally for a 68-58 home win Sunday that snapped a four-game losing streak.

UR (12-12, 5-6 Atlantic 10) led 11-10 and then not again until 55-53 with 3:33 remaining. Richmond has won 19 of the last 20 meetings with the Rams (18-5, 6-4 Atlantic 10), losing in 2018, in overtime.

The Rams' determination to get to the rim and physical, turnover-causing resistance allowed them to stay in control for most of the afternoon. Intensified defense by UR and a Grace 3 cut the Fordham led to 49-48 with 7:13 left and Richmond tied it about a minute later.

UR had been down by 11 (47-36) with 12 minutes remaining.

"I've said this before but, for us it all really starts with defense, I think," said the 6-foot-9 Grace, who hit 5 of 9 shots from the field and 9 of 10 from the free-throw line. "I thought we played really tough on the defensive end. Going against (the Rams) - they're really scrappy, a tough team to bring the ball up (against) - I think toughness is something we've been trying to preach for a while.

"I think we've been soft the last few games."

The Spiders held Fordham to 11 points in the final 10 minutes. UR hit 22 of 28 free throws after making 21 of 22 in Wednesday's loss to St. Bonaventure.

In Burton’s previous seven starts, Richmond’s 6-7 star made 38 of 97 shots (39.2%) and was 8 of 44 (18.2%) from 3-point range. Burton began Sunday’s game by converting his first shot, a 15-footer that gave UR a 2-0 lead.

Another encouraging early-game development for UR: 7-0 Neal Quinn got four shot attempts before the first media timeout.

But neither of those promising signs led to a good Richmond opening half. Burton didn’t attempt another field goal until a few seconds were left in the half. He threw down dunk after driving, and that cut the Fordham lead to 35-29. Quinn scored 6 points.

Grace, a fifth-year player, scored 12 in the first half.

Much of Richmond’s offensive operation revolves around hitting 3-point shots and the Spiders came into this game ranked No. 14 among 15 Atlantic 10 teams in 3-point shooting percentage (28.9) in league competition.

“I think Richmond as a whole just never had a problem on offense like in the past,” UR guard Dji Bailey said after Wednesday's loss to visiting St. Bonaventure. “It’s just something we’ve just got to work on. We’ve been pretty good defensively … I think shots are just going to end up falling as the season progresses.”

The Spiders attempted only 12 3-pointers versus Fordham and and six. They were averaging 25 3-point attempts.

Fordham, which ranked 15th among A-10 teams in 3-point shooting percentage (27.3) in league play, arrived as the biggest surprise in the conference. The Rams were picked 11ith in the league preseason poll and were off to their best A-10 start since 2007 under first-year coach Keith Urgo. They won primarily with defense, having excelled in steals (5 in the first half against UR) and blocks (2 in first half).

The Rams got off to a good start at the Robins Center by getting inside, via passes to the post or guards penetration. Fordham converted 52% in the first half.

Notes: The Spiders play at George Washington (11-12, 5-5 A-10) Wednesday at 7 p.m. in a game that will be available on ESPN+.

Among Fordham’s starters was 6-10, 225-pound senior Rostik Novitskyi, who is from Kyiv, Ukraine. He played two seasons of junior-college basketball before joining the Fordham program last season. Each of the Rams wears a small Ukrainian flag on his uniform.

