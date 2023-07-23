The University of Richmond on Sunday completed its roster for the upcoming basketball season with the commitment of 6-foot-10, 215-pound Ryan Soulis, who’s from Greece but played last season at Asheville School in Asheville, N.C.

According to Soulis, he initially intended to start college in 2024 after two years of prep competition in the U.S., but he tweeted, “I have decided to reclassify to the class of '23 and commit to the University of Richmond!”

The Spiders now have 13 scholarship players, the limit in Division I.

Chris Mooney has been Richmond’s coach since 2005 and he consistently brings in agile big men who can handle the ball, pass and shoot. Soulis fits that model, though it appears he will require some physical development before becoming a significant contributor at UR.

According to Soulis, he also received offers from St. John’s, Saint Mary’s, Stony Brook, Wyoming, Rice and Samford.

“Can’t wait to play for Coach Mooney and his coaching staff,” Soulis, who visited UR in early June, tweeted Sunday morning. “I’m very excited to fulfill a lifelong dream of mine of playing DI college basketball.”

For the second time since June 9, Richmond received a commitment from a basketball player who initially intended to start college in 2024. Guard Mikkel Tyne, a 5-10 native of Toronto, changed his mind after the spring AAU season, which followed his season at Bishop Walsh in Cumberland, Maryland. He joined the Spiders this summer.

Tyne turned 18 in May and said that the original plan was to spend a year at prep school following his senior season at Bishop Walsh, to gain more recruiting exposure.

The Spiders head into the season with six returning players and seven newcomers.

UR brought in 6-0 Jordan King from East Tennessee State, 6-0 DeLonnie Hunt from Wagner, and 6-7 Tyler Harris from Western Carolina. The freshmen are Soulis, Tyne, 6-0 Trevor Smith and 6-6 Collin Tanner.

The list of returning players includes 7-0 graduate Neal Quinn, 6-7 graduate Isaiah Bigelow, 6-5 junior Jason Roche, 6-5 senior Dji Bailey, 6-7 redshirt sophomore Aidan Noyes, and 6-11 sophomore Mike Walz.

