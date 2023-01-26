 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Spiders continue evaluation of Jason Roche's right knee, injured at UMass

Richmond's Jason Roche, here battling for control of a loose ball against George Washington, shoots 41% from 3-point range and averages 7 points.

 ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/TIMES-DISPATCH

RPD gun buyback program; American Pickers scouting locally; Palmyra performs live today

University of Richmond guard Jason Roche suffered a right knee injury Wednesday night in the Spiders’ 85-76 loss at Massachusetts.

He will continue to be evaluated and have an MRI performed leading up to Saturday’s game at Dayton, UR coach Chris Mooney said Thursday.

Roche, a 6-foot-5 sophomore transfer from The Citadel and 2022 Southern Conference rookie of the year, played eight minutes at UMass and did not return after injuring his knee.

“He had someone land on him, kind of in a rebound or loose-ball play,” said Mooney. “He walked fine when got on the bus and plane and everything. He seemed fine. But I think in terms of running and moving and cutting, we haven’t had him do any of that (Thursday).

“There’s some discomfort there. We’re going hopefully do the MRI to rule some things out.”

Roche plays about 20 minutes a game off the bench and is the Spiders’ top 3-point shooter. He averages 7 points and shoots 41% from 3-point range.

John O’Connor (804) 649-6233

joconnor@timesdispatch.com

@RTDjohnoconnor on Twitter

