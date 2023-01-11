Spiders' coordinator will change, but their offensive system will not

The University of Richmond’s offensive coordinator changes, but its offensive system will not.

Billy Cosh, who spent a year with the Spiders, left to become the OC at Western Michigan. UR coach Russ Huesman said Wednesday that he hadn’t yet hired a replacement for Cosh, but that his program will stick with the Air Raid system that averaged 31 points and 424 yards.

“We’ll keep the same type of offense, terminology, philosophy,” said Huesman, who’s in his seventh season. “I like what we did offensively.”

Of Cosh, Huesman said, “He did a great job, no question about that. He’s an excellent football coach and it was just a matter of time. I was hoping to keep him for a couple of years.”

The Spiders also lost cornerbacks coach Tarron Williams to the ODU staff. Huesman will replace Williams and hire a new defensive tackles coach, too.

Richmond added two transfers at semester break, defensive back Stefan Black, a resident of Kansas City, Mo., from Northern Iowa, where he started, and linebacker Tyler King, a resident of Wexford, Pa., from Stony Brook. Each has two seasons of eligibility remaining. Also joining the program at mid-semester was Camden Coleman, a quarterback from Clemmons, N.C., who played at a prep school following high-school graduation.

Gone to new programs are former Spiders starters Joe More (OT, Syracuse), Ray Eldridge (DT, Connecticut), Tyrek Funderburk (CB, Appalachian State) and Aamir Hall (CB, Albany). All but Hall left UR as graduates.

The Spiders finished last season 9-4 (6-2 CAA), advancing to the FCS playoffs for the first time since 2016. They defeated Davidson 41-0 in the first round, and fell 38-31 at second-seeded Sacramento State in the second round.

Richmond and the CAA this week finalized the Spiders’ schedule, which includes new CAA member N.C. A&T, one of four HBCUs UR will face. Morgan State, Delaware State and CAA opponent Hampton are the others. Four of UR’s first six games are at Robins Stadium, and three of the last five are on the road.

The CAA grows to 15 football members this year with the addition of N.C. A&T and Campbell, though the league schedule remains eight games for each team. Each school has two partners it faces each season. In UR’s case, those are William & Mary and Hampton. Other conference opponents rotate on and off the schedule.

“I understand it’s a tough job with 15 teams,” said Huesman, whose team starts spring practice on March 14 and wraps up April 15. “I’m fine with it.”

According to the CAA, limiting air travel was a priority in the new scheduling model. In its annual date against FBS competition, Richmond visits Michigan State on Sept.9.

UR schedule - Sept. 2, Morgan State, Sept. 9, at Michigan State; Sept. 16, Delaware State; Sept. 23, at Stony Brook; Sept. 30, Hampton; Oct. 7, Maine; Oct. 14, at Rhode Island; Oct. 21, at N.C. A&T; Oct. 28, Campbell (HC); Nov. 11, Elon; Nov. 18, at William & Mary.